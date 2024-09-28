Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FRUSTRATED Steve Evans described Rotherham United's second-half performance as "one-way traffic" as he claimed his side should have today ended their near-two-year wait for a win on their travels.

The Millers had to come from behind to force a 1-1 draw against a Shrewsbury Town side that started the contest bottom of League One.

The visitors were booed by some away fans at the interval at Croud Meadow after falling behind and playing poorly in the first half.

But they made four changes by the hour mark and hit back through a 70th-minute penalty from substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris to earn a point that lifted them two places to 19th in the table.

"It's a disappointing result," manager Evans said. "We dominated the game after going a goal down. In the first half we didn't really hold up the ball in forward areas.

"We identified where we could change our game. The second half is just dominance, isn't it, it's one-way traffic.

"We then had a lot of play around their box and we put a lot of balls into their box. I think we had 12 attempts on goal in an away game. They're the stats of a home team.

"We should have won. We showed good character in the second half. I praised the players for that."

Rotherham have now gone 40 league matches without a victory on the road, a run stretching back to early November 2022.

Evans, who took the hot-seat in April and made 14 summer signings, said: "I had a chat with our chairman and directors before the game today. I said to them: 'It isn't this group that's gone that many away league games with winning. Maybe one or two of the players have.

"We've been close this season. We were close at Charlton Athletic and should have done it, we were close today and should have done it, Now we must try to do it at Cambridge United and Peterborough United.

"People forget that this is a really tough spell for us: four away games out of five in the league."

The spot-kick was awarded for a high challenge on Jamie McCart who had had a header disallowed for offside in the first half.

"It's a clear penalty," Evans said, "With the nature of the challenge, there's a question over why their player is allowed to stay on the pitch."