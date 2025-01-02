Mallik Wilks in action for Rotherham United at Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MALLIK Wilks is set to remain with Rotherham United for the rest of the season now that the club have decided against exercising their option to cut short his loan spell.

The Millers could have sent the attacker back back to parent club Sheffield Wednesday in this month's transfer window but want to keep him at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

They are bidding farewell to another loanee, however, because winger Joe Hungbo has been recalled by his German side, FC Nurnberg.

Wilks has scored four goals in 23 matches and, at times, has demonstrated game-changing talent in a Rotherham shirt.

He had gone through a quiet patch but was a real danger in yesterday's 1-0 League One clash win at Lincoln City where he could have had a hat-trick.

“We'd like Mallik to stay, Mallik would like to stay,” manager Steve Evans said. “We have to be respectful of his parent club. I think they would like him to be here.

“It's a case of (chief operating officer) Paul Douglas doing the formalities with Sheffield Wednesday. The chairman of Sheffield Wednesday (Dejphon Chansiri) has helped us and allowed us to have Mallik.”

Meanwhile, Hungbo has left the Millers but could make a return to these shores with another club.

He did well as an impact substitute at New York but struggled for consistent game time and only eight of his 18 appearances were starts.

Speaking after the Imps clash, Evans said: “He went back as of yesterday.

“He had a very emotional chat with me and the staff and the boys. He said how much he'd been frustrated but that he'd loved his time here.

“I think Nurnberg's plan is to perhaps put him back in the UK.”