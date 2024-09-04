Rotherham United's Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have left room for one more player on the squad list they have submitted this week to the EFL.

It gives them the option of entering the free-agent market following last Friday's close of the summer transfer window if they want to.

The Millers, who travel to Charlton Athletic for a League One clash on Saturday, have included Harry Tchekwa from their youth ranks.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

That's so they comply with a rule that stipulates teams must have a ‘club-developed’ player on their roster if they want to name a full complement of seven substitutes on matchdays.



Tchekwa’s inclusion is cosmetic and he won't be in first-team contention this term.

A welcome inclusion is that of Andre Green who has been out of action for almost a year after having an operation on a ruptured Achilles trendon last October.

The attacker is training again and could be ready for a return as early as next month.

In League One, clubs can name 22 outfield players plus goalkeepers.

Loan striker Esapa Osong doesn't count towards the final total and neither does forward Ben Hatton because they are both under the age of 21.

Tchekwa does count as he is the nominated 'club-produced' player to keep Rotherham on the right side of the EFL edict.

Squad list: 1 Cameron Dawson *, 2 Joe Rafferty, 3 Cohen Bramall, 4 Liam Kelly, 5 Sean Raggett, 6 Reece James,7 Joe Powell, 8 Sam Nombe, 9 Jonson Clarke-Harris, 10 Jordan Hugill, 11 Andre Green, 12 Mallik Wilks, 14 Alex MacDonald, 16 Zak Jules, 17 Shaun McWilliams, 19 Esapa Osong *, 20 Dillon Phillips *, 21 Joseph Hungbo, 22 Hakeem Odoffin, 23 Jack Holmes, 24 Cameron Humphreys, 27 Christ Tiehi, 30 Jamie McCart, 35 Ben Hatton *, 36 Harry Tchekwa.

* Separate to the 22