Rotherham United youngster Harrison Duncan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TEENAGER Harrison Duncan set one record and missed out on another when he stepped up from the youth ranks to make his Rotherham United debut.

The centre-half became the club's youngest-ever starter when he lined up against Newcastle United Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at AESSEAL New York Stadium last Tuesday.

However, his bow came a little too late to make him the Millers' youngest-ever player.

That accolade still belongs to Kevin Eley who was given his bow as a substitute against Scunthorpe United by George Kerr back in 1984.

Duncan, who was playing in the 11th tier of English football with Doncaster City when he was snapped up by Rotherham in August, was 130 days past his 16th birthday on the day of the Magpies clash.

That left him a couple of months older than winger Eley whose big moment came at the age of 16 years and 72 days.

Previously, the youngest starter had been another winger, Ian McInnes, who was 16 years and 159 days old when he was selected by Kerr.

Meanwhile, assistant manager Paul Raynor has revealed how Duncan has earned the respect of the club's senior pros when he has trained with them rather than with the rest of the academy youngsters.

“The first-team group have welcomed him in,” the number two said. “They can see there's some talent there.”

Raynor brushed aside any worries that the prospect could get carried away by his rapid emergence.

“I don't see that becoming a problem,” he said. “We'll look for the signs but we don't expect that to happen. Harrison's not that type, he's been very level-headed.

“The youth lads are desperate to come up and train with the first-team group. He's been fortunate enough to do it and we've reminded him every day how fortunate he is to be there.

“When he's had the odd sloppy day, he's very quickly been told about it. We won't allow him to become sloppy.”

The Millers have been drawn at home to Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup first round and the tie is set to be played on Saturday November 2.