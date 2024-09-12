One likely return, two maybes ... fitness updates on Rotherham United trio Liam Kelly, Sean Raggett and Christ Tiehi
The centre-half, who has been out since the opening week of the season with a knee issue, came through an in-house match on Tuesday and should be available for Saturday's visit of Burton Albion.
The Millers hope that Liam Kelly and Christ Tiehi will also make the squad but the inclusion of the midfield duo is less certain
“I think Sean will be fine,” manager Steve Evans said. “He took part in a training-ground game on Tuesday. If he has no after-effects, he'll be good to go.”
Kelly limped out of last Saturday's draw at Charlton Athletic with a groin strain while Tiehi missed that trip after picking up an injury in the win over Huddersfield Town a week earlier.
“Liam will be thoroughly assessed on Thursday when we try to get him back on the grass,” Evans said.
“It's the same with Christ. He twisted an ankle and also took a knock on it in the same challenge in the first half against Huddersfield.
“He's got a big heart and he's keen to be out there to help us.
“We'll give those lads every chance because they obviously make us better.”