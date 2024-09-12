Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are expecting the green light for Sean Raggett this week as they sweat on the fitness of two other players.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-half, who has been out since the opening week of the season with a knee issue, came through an in-house match on Tuesday and should be available for Saturday's visit of Burton Albion.

The Millers hope that Liam Kelly and Christ Tiehi will also make the squad but the inclusion of the midfield duo is less certain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Sean will be fine,” manager Steve Evans said. “He took part in a training-ground game on Tuesday. If he has no after-effects, he'll be good to go.”

Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Kelly limped out of last Saturday's draw at Charlton Athletic with a groin strain while Tiehi missed that trip after picking up an injury in the win over Huddersfield Town a week earlier.

“Liam will be thoroughly assessed on Thursday when we try to get him back on the grass,” Evans said.

“It's the same with Christ. He twisted an ankle and also took a knock on it in the same challenge in the first half against Huddersfield.

“He's got a big heart and he's keen to be out there to help us.

“We'll give those lads every chance because they obviously make us better.”