Ollie Rathbone in pre-season action for Rotherham United before his move to Wrexham. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HE doesn't bump into the Hollywood superstars too often, but Ollie Rathbone is certainly seeing plenty of his parents.

The Rotherham United old boy is part of Wrexham's League One promotion push these days and comes up against his former club in North Wales this weekend.

His new employers are, of course, bankrolled by movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who have taken the Red Dragons from non-league football to the brink of the Championship.

“Their presence is really sporadic,” Rathbone said. “From what the lads say, I think it was more common for them to be around in the National League days when they first came on board.

“Now the club has climbed the leagues, things are being run more traditionally. I think Ryan has been over two or three games this season maybe and Rob's the same. I know that they watch every game religiously from America.”

Not so absent are Mick – a former pro and club physiotherapist – and Julie Rathbone who used to be regulars at AESSEAL New York Stadium and are following their son's latest adventure every step of the way.

“Yeah, they come every week,” Rathbone said. “My dad is not doing games as a physio anymore so he can come to all the games. He's been following us home and away.”

The all-action midfielder was sold by the Millers on the eve of opening day and, after overcoming a couple of minor injuries early in his move, has established himself as an all-action regular in a side battling with Wycombe Wanderers and Stockport County for the second automatic promotion spot.

“I had to be patient because the team was doing well and I had a few fitness niggles,” he said. “Since then, I've been pleased with my form. In the last few weeks, I've added a few more goals to my game, which is something I've always been desperate to do.

“I've been really enjoying it here. It's really weird: there's a contrast between the perception from outside and the actual interior of it.

“The interior of it is just like a normal, working football club. It's the outside stuff that gets all the attention, but on a day-to-day basis it's just business as usual really. It's a really, really good, close-knit group.”

Birmingham City are running away with the title but the teams from second to fourth spot are in close proximity to each other.

“I think it's going to go right to the wire,” Rathbone said. “We'll give it our best and hopefully we've got enough.”

The 28-year-old played 137 games for Rotherham and hit the eight times as he put third-tier promotion and second-tier survival on his CV. This term, 36 outings have brought five goals – three in the last 10 games – in Wrexham's colours.

He and his partner have just moved to a house in Cheshire, 50 minutes from Blackburn, where he was brought up and where his mum and dad still live, and 40 minutes from the raucous atmosphere of the Racecourse Ground.

“It's great playing there,” he said. “Obviously, the fans are appreciating what the team is doing on the pitch and the hard yards the players are putting in. After what's happened over the last few years, the club is riding the crest of a wave. It's brilliant.

“I think I've built up a good relationship with the Wrexham fans. The first few months, I was in and out, but now I've got a run in the side they're seeing what I'm all about. They know I'll leave everything I've got out on the pitch.”

Rotherham head to Wales a much-changed outfit from the one Rathbone joined in 2021 when then-manager Paul Warne was so impressed by the player's display for Rochdale in a pre-season friendly against the Millers that a fee was quickly agreed.

“There was quite a big turnover in my last season at New York,” he said. “I'm not sure there are any players left now who were there when I signed for the club.

“Me and Haks (Odoffin) signed on the same day. I'm delighted to see he's captained the side because he's a really great guy and has been a fantastic servant.

“I'm looking forward to seeing him. Reece James and Joe Rafferty are two lads I knew before Rotherham so I'll say ‘hello’ to them, as well as a few others. Joe and I played a lot of games together at Rochdale.”

Rathbone would love to make it six goals on Saturday but feels no extra edge because of who he'll be playing against.

“No, not at all,” he said, “I'm not that type of person. I was a Miller for three years and I loved my time there.

“The last season (Championship drop) was obviously a massive disappointment, but when I look back at it I think of all the great memories I have there and especially my relationship with the fans.

“Rotherham holds a special place in my heart.”

The Millers will be backed by a sold-out away following for their first visit to the Racecourse Ground in 17 years.

Meanwhile, somewhere in the home sections will be Mick and Julie Rathbone.