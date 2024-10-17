Ollie Rathbone in his Rotherham United playing days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FOR Ollie Rathbone, it's like coming home.

The midfielder is at AESSEAL New York Stadium this weekend and it will stir up a host of memories for a player who sweated blood as red as his Rotherham United shirt for three years in South Yorkshire.

“I'm really looking forward to it,” said the 27-year-old. “I had so many really, really good times there. It will be nice to go back and see some old faces.

“Rotherham and I were just a really good fit. I joined at a special time. That squad and management team I joined was so settled and so were the rest of the staff.

“There was a real sense of identity and such a strong culture. My first season there was one of my best in football. I loved it.”

He admits he won't be able to help himself if he marks his return to his old stamping ground with his new club with a goal. There'll be a celebration. But just a little one.

The player who won the hearts of supporters with his all-action displays thinks too much of Millers fans to try anything excessive.

“I wouldn't want to tarnish my reputation with them,” he said. “The only reason why I would celebrate is the same one why Rotherham fans seemed to like me so much – when I'm at a club I'm 100 per cent all in.”

Wrexham are now the beneficiaries of that attitude and travel to S60 in second spot to take on a Millers side unbeaten in their last four League One outings.

Rathbone departed New York in the summer after a spell that included promotion under Paul Warne and then Championship survival with Matt Taylor before a campaign in which he acquitted himself well but couldn't help the team stay up again.

His new employers admired him enough to make him their record signing, agreeing a fee of around £400,000 towards the end of the transfer window.

The Welsh club's rapid rise from the National League to the third tier has been financed by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and the superstar duo intend to take the Red Dragons even higher.

“That's what attracted me," Rathbone said. “I desperately wanted to be a Championship player still. When this came up, it ticked a lot of boxes and was something I was very excited about.”

“The movie stars?” I enquired. “I've met them,” he smiled. “But only briefly.”

The former Manchester United youngster makes an 80-minute commute over the border from his home in Blackburn but is in the process of buying a house in Cheshire with his partner to cut the drive time in half.

“I am enjoying it here,” he said. “It took a little bit longer than I thought to settle in. In the grand scheme of things, I hadn't been at Rotherham for ages, but I was very settled there.

“It was strange going into a different environment. It's been a couple of months now and I'm really starting to find my feet.”

He has yet to become a first-team regular and increasing his game-time is his aim now that he is fully fit.

“I signed the day before the season started and wasn't registered in time for the first game,” he said. “The team started really well and I got an injury in the first few weeks.

“Then I got in for a couple of games, then I tweaked my thigh and was out again. The team have picked up results and I've had to be patient.”

Millers manager Steve Evans is the man who sanctioned the parting of the ways but the Scot holds the player in high esteem and is threatening a kiss and an embrace when the pair's paths cross this weekend.

“I hope he restricts it to a hug!” Rathbone said. “In fairness, he was brilliant with me and I can't say a bad word against him.

“When the transfer saga was going on, he was dead honest with me and kept his word on everything. I told him it was something I wanted to pursue and he kind of helped me to get it over the line.”

They were together only briefly but Rathbone is familiar with the traits of a boss who will be watching the action from the stands as he serves a touchline ban.

“I'm sure I'll still be able to hear him!” he said.

What he also hopes to hear is the appreciation of a New York crowd for whom he gave his all.

“It would be really nice,” he said. “Even if I got a mixed reception as an opposition player, it wouldn't affect how I feel about the club.”

I pressed him again: “Are you sure you'll be able to contain yourself if you score?”

“I guess it depends on the goal!” he grinned before bringing to mind his Millers bond.

“No," he added, "Any celebration would be very, very muted.”