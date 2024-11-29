Old Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor hit by family emergency
The 42-year-old was sacked by the Millers a year ago and quickly moved into the hot-seat at Bristol Rovers.
The south-west club have announced that their boss has begun a leave of absence because of a situation in his personal life that hasn't been made public.
A statement on their website said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Bristol Rovers are with Matt and his family during this difficult period.
“We look forward to welcoming him back to work as soon as is suitable.
“The club will be making no further comment and asks that the privacy of Matt and his family is respected.”
Taylor kept Rotherham in the Championship in the 2022/23 season after succeeding Paul Warne but was fired in November last season after the Millers' woeful away form had left them in relegation trouble.
They subsequently went down and are in 19th spot in League One this term, five places below Rovers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.