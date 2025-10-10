Tom Eaves during his Rotherham United days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A ROTHERHAM United old boy is set to miss out on the clash against his former club this weekend.

Tom Eaves left the Millers in the summer of 2024 after two years at AESSEAL New York Stadium and moved on to tomorrow's opponents, Northampton Town.

However, the striker has a groin issue and is unlikely to add to his four appearances this season when Matt Hamshaw's men head to Sixfields Stadium for the League One contest.

The 33-year-old's time with the Cobblers has been hampered by injuries and he scored five times in 25 outings for them last term.

Northampton will be without two young loan players – Manchester United striker Ethan Wheatley and West Ham United centre-half Michael Forbes – as the pair are on international duty with England Under-20s and Northern Ireland U-21s respectively.

Town's boss is Kevin Nolan who was a midfielder in the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and West Ham United. Hamshaw is an admirer of the man who took the Sixfields hot-seat in December and has guided his team to a mid-table spot.

“I've got a lot of time for Kev,” the Rotherham manager said. “I played with him in England's set-up as a young player.

“His career progressed really well. He's done well in management so far and I think that he's put an imprint on the team that he wants.”

Another Northampton player set to be a spectator is winger Elliott List who lasted for only seven minutes after coming on at half-time in the 1-0 Tuesday triumph at Walsall Town in the Vertu Trophy.

“Unfortunately, Listy felt a bit tight in his hamstring so we didn't take any risks,” said Nolan. “I think what we have to do now is go back to the drawing board and it might be a couple of weeks.”