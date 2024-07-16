Old boy Seb Revan to face Rotherham United next season after catching Wrexham's eye
The young full-back enhanced his reputation with the Millers, despite the club's relegation, in his first season in senior football.
Wrexham took notice and have now paid an undisclosed fee to take him from Aston Villa on a three-year deal.
“Seb is a player who stood out for us with his performances in the Championship and he is only going to improve with us,” said boss Phil Parkinson who led the Welsh side out of League Two in their 2023/24 campaign.
“He offers us great versatility because he can play both on the left and the right. He’s a good young player and we’re delighted to have him on board.”
Twenty-year-old Revan made 38 appearances for Rotherham and played as a full-back, wing-back and left-sided centre-half.
Leam Richardson had been planning to try to bring him back to South Yorkshire before the head coach lost his job in April.
Revan this week flew across the Atlantic Ocean with his new teammates for a three-game tour of America and Canada
Their trip includes matches against Premier League duo Bournemouth and Chelsea and they are also taking on Vancouver Whitecaps in Canadian co-owner Ryan Reynolds’s home city.
Revan said: "I’m delighted to get the deal done. I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I can do.
“It’s going to be a great going to the USA and Canada. I’ll hopefully get some minutes and the opportunity to impress.
“I want to help take the club as high up the table as possible and add goals and assists to my game.”
The youngster is due at New York with Wrexham on Saturday October 19.
