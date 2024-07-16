Seb Revan in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ONE of ROTHERHAM United's League One rivals have added former AESSEAL New York Stadium loanee Seb Revan to their ranks after watching him make his mark in the Championship last term.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young full-back enhanced his reputation with the Millers, despite the club's relegation, in his first season in senior football.

Wrexham took notice and have now paid an undisclosed fee to take him from Aston Villa on a three-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seb is a player who stood out for us with his performances in the Championship and he is only going to improve with us,” said boss Phil Parkinson who led the Welsh side out of League Two in their 2023/24 campaign.

Seb Revan in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He offers us great versatility because he can play both on the left and the right. He’s a good young player and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

Twenty-year-old Revan made 38 appearances for Rotherham and played as a full-back, wing-back and left-sided centre-half.

Leam Richardson had been planning to try to bring him back to South Yorkshire before the head coach lost his job in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revan this week flew across the Atlantic Ocean with his new teammates for a three-game tour of America and Canada

Their trip includes matches against Premier League duo Bournemouth and Chelsea and they are also taking on Vancouver Whitecaps in Canadian co-owner Ryan Reynolds’s home city.

Revan said: "I’m delighted to get the deal done. I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I can do.

“It’s going to be a great going to the USA and Canada. I’ll hopefully get some minutes and the opportunity to impress.

“I want to help take the club as high up the table as possible and add goals and assists to my game.”

The youngster is due at New York with Wrexham on Saturday October 19.