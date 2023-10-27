ROTHERHAM United old boy Michael Smith accepts he'll be the target of the boo-boys when he faces his former club for the first time since his controversial departure in the summer of 2022.

Flashback to Ferbuary 2022 when Michael Smith scored the second goal for Rotherham United in their 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The striker had made a huge contribution in his three and a half years at AESSEAL New York Stadium but soured his relationship with fans when he chose derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday as his next destination.

The Millers head to the home of the Owls to do Championship battle on Sunday and the centre-forward who turned 32 earlier this month acknowledges that time won't have softened away supporters' disenchantment.

“That would be the ideal situation but I'm not daft enough to think it's the case,” he said. “It probably won't be that way, as much as I'd want it to be. It's one of those things.”

Smith, who hit the target 25 times in his final year in S60, won two League One promotions and Papa Johns Trophy silverware with Rotherham and often played through injuries.

His 21-goal haul last term helped Wednesday climb into the second tier, although he has found the net only once in ten outings this season.

The frontman knew the consequences of moving to Hillsborough when he made the switch along with fellow out-of-contract Miller centre-half Michael Ihiekwe.

“As I said at the time, I made the decision to sign for Wednesday and the fact is that I have got to live with a tainted reputation at Rotherham,” he said.

“That's fine. It was my decision and I'm big and ugly enough now to take the boos or whatever comes when we play them.”

The Owls have another former Rotherham man in their ranks in midfielder Will Vaulks who left New York and spent three seasons at Cardiff City before returning to South Yorkshire.

None of the three have been regular starters this term for the Owls who lost 3-0 at Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night and are in bottom spot.