David Rawson

WE'VE seen what we're aiming for.

An organised, disciplined team, fighting for every ball, competing with power and determination, playing with real drive and energy for 95 minutes.

Shame it was Stevenage, not us

Stevenage are horrible to play against. They give you no time, no space. They hurry you, they harry you. They're relentless.

Action from Rotherham United's match at Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

They're not world-beaters, mind.

A good team will hold possession in tight areas, make them run to cover space, tire them out, exploit the space that opens up as a result. A good team will block the balls that come into their box and then switch from defence to attack before Stevenage can regain their shape. A good team will manage a narrow, hard-fought win.

We're not a good team. Not even close. Not yet, anyway. It takes time to be good. Or at least an extended period of consistency. That's not us.

We look like what we are. A team made up of players brought in by three different managers, in two different divisions, organised by five different coaching set-ups, to play eight different ways. A team of players being asked to do the complete opposite of what they were originally brought in to do, or were being asked to do six months ago.

Nothing, yet, comes naturally. Half the squad signed after the training camp designed to instil the principles of play into the group's DNA had finished.

So, yes, it looks laboured, because it is laboured. Every pass has to be considered, every run weighed up in advance. Not much is intuitive, not much flows.

The first goal against Port Vale did. That was it clicking. Each pass was simple and obvious, immediately after it happened. Of course the ball from Agbaire should go to Rafferty. Of course he should put it just where he did. Of course Nombe would be in exactly the right place to slot it home.

So it's there, somewhere, within the scope of this squad. The ability to be genuinely quite good.

It'll take some tweaking. Probably, Yearwood displaces Kelly, Kaleta replaces James, new signings replace one or both of Jules and Raggett. Probably, McWilliams is offloaded, Holmes (who is a better story than he is a player) too and maybe, if anyone will take him on a deal that frees enough of his wages, Hugill.

Probably, when the majority of the starting 11 are “his” players, we'll see more of Hamshaw's intended style of play and approach. Probably, performances and results pick up.

Probably.

In the meantime, there's likely to be some more chastening experiences to come, and a fair bit of resilience required.

Because Stevenage were a solid example of what good looks like in the Third Division.

And we're not yet at that level.