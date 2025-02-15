Again, it looked like an attempt that should have been allowed to stand.

Rotherham United's Louie Sibley up against Reading's Lewis Wing. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United were left rueing two disallowed goals as they suffered the agony of a stoppage-time defeat in their League One clash at Reading this afternoon.

In both cases, the Millers looked to have been the victims of injustice from the officials at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The visitors were then hit by a penalty in the dying seconds when it looked like they would be returning home with a point.

Jordan Hugill had a decision go against him in the first half and Joe Powell was the wronged party after the break.

The loss against ninth-placed opposition left Steve Evans' men in 14th spot in the table.

Dillon Phillips was called into action in only the second minute when Charlie Savage tried his luck from 20 yards and the Millers goalkeeper tipped a 20-yard curler over the bar.

The home side had the better of the opening exchanges but the visitors looked a threat at times on the break.

On 18 minutes, Savage went for goal again and once more Phillips was equal to it, diving to his right to make the save.

The Millers looked to have ridden Reading's early pressure but then fell behind in the 24th minute.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan smacked a post, Phillips kept out Jayden Wareham's follow-up and Harvey Knibbs was left with a tap-in.

Rotherham's task of ending their long winless streak on Royals soil suddenly looked a whole lot harder.

Their last victory had come back in 1977 and they had failed to triumph in 16 away encounters since.

They worked their way into some promising positions but, as has been the case in several recent matches, were let down by their final ball.

Just past the half-hour mark, they almost fell further behind when Michael Craig's back-heel set up former Millers loanee Lewis Wing to smash a shot against a post.

Hugill thought he'd equalised as he converted Powell's cross from close range only for the referee to harshly give a foul against the striker.

Then Sam Nombe wasted a golden opportunity on the stroke of half-time, somehow hooking the ball over the woodwork from point-blank range.

Rotherham had named a bench brimming with attacking options as Mallik Wilks, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Josh Kayode all made the squad after recovering from injuries.

The starting 11 showed one change to the side at Blackpool in midweek, Louie Sibley coming into midfield to replace Liam Kelly who is believed to have picked up an injury.

Joe Rafferty volleyed wastefully wide soon after the break following a slick link between Pelly Mpanzu and Reece James.

Much better was to come in the 57th minute when the Millers levelled from the spot.

Mpanzu's clever cross ended in Louis Sibley firing in a shot and the referee awarding a penalty against Wareham for handball.

Nombe duly stepped up with a cool finish in front of the travelling fans.

Moments later, Powell brought a save from Joel Pereira and then had a 'goal' which went in off a Reading player ruled out by a flag.

Again, it looked like an attempt that should have been allowed to stand.

Phillips saved superbly from Andre Garcia as Reading responded and further good defending from the visitors, with Hakeem Odoffin and Sibley getting in crucial blocks, kept the Royals at bay.

Powell tested Pereira from distance in the 82nd minute, Wilks ran clear was denied by the keeper six minutes later and Phillips thwarted Wing in stoppage time as both sides pushed for a winner.

In the last three minutes, Zak Jules felled Knibbs and the Reading man got up to score.

A defeat then. But for the officials, it could have been a victory.

Reading (4-3-3): Joel Pereira; Michael Craig, Amadou Mbengue, Tyler Bindon, Andre Garcia (Abraham Kanu 90+4); Harvey Knibbs, Lewis Wing, Charlie Savage; Chem Campbell (Kelvin Abrefa 87), Jayden Wareham (Mamadi Camara 68), Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Billy Bodin 87). Subs not used: David Button, Tivonge Rushesha, Louie Holzman.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Zules, Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Kelly Mpanzu, Louie Sibley (Mallik Wilks 76), Joe Powell; Jordan Hugill (Jonson Clarke-Harris 76), Sam Nombe (Josh Kayode 90). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Jack Holmes, Andre Green, Ben Hatton.

Goals: Knibbs 24, pen 90+3 (Reading); Nombe pen 57 (Rotherham)

Referee: Thomas Parsons (Lancashire)

Attendance: 10,034 (322)