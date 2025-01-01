Shaun McWilliams in possession for Rotherham United in the first half at Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HAPPY new year!

2024 had been a 12 months to forget for Rotherham United but they began 2025 in fine style by claiming a much-deserved victory at Lincoln City today.

They left it until the closing stages to seal the deal, Joe Powell scoring his first goal for the club with a volley from the edge of the box, but should have been well in front by then.

Steve Evans' men will take heart from their performance as much as a result that was greeted with glee by an away following of close to 1,000 supporters.

Shaun McWilliams in possession for Rotherham United in the first half at Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Despite the three-point haul, Rotherham remained in 17th spot.

On a cold, windy day at the LNER Stadium, neither team took control of proceedings early on and the quarter-of-an-hour mark passed without either goalkeeper being called into action.

The first attempt on goal went to the Millers in the 20th minute when Joe Powell broke at speed and Mallik Wilks latched on to the midfielder's low pass to force a save from George Wickens at his near post.

Moments later, the same player sent a cushioned volley over the bar from Joe Rafferty's cross as the visitors enjoyed a spell on the front foot.

The Imps had won only one of their previous ten matches to slip out of the play-off reckoning and into the middle of the table.

Their play lacked confidence and they were relieved not to fall behind on 32 minutes when Zak Jules met Alex MacDonald's cross only to head wide.

Rotherham keeper Dillon Phillips was a virtual spectator until close to half-time but then produced two sharp saves to keep out shots from Ben House and Jack Moylan.

Between those efforts, Wilks skied the ball over the bar from an inviting position after being picked out by MacDonald.

The Millers had made three changes to the side that had started the 1-1 home draw with Stockport County three days earlier.

Cameron Humphreys came into the team, along with MacDonald and Shaun Williams. Jonson Clarke-Harris dropped to the bench and Liam Kelly and Joe Hungbo failed to make the squad.

Humphreys was given a defensive midfield role – and excelled in that position – while Hakeem Odoffin remained at the heart of the backline.

Rotherham upped their game after the break and only the heroics of Dickens kept the scoreline goalless.

He saved well from Sam Nombe and thwarted McWilliams on the follow-up, then produced the stop of the contest to parry Humphreys' peach of a shot from distance.

Soon afterwards, he came to Lincoln's aid again, pushing away an Odoffin header.

The home crowd were vocal in their disapproval at what they were witnessing and yet another opening for Wilks, who shot too close to the keeper, did nothing to improve their mood.

Neither did Powell's late intervention as his unerring accuracy was too much even for Wickens.

The keeper made one more save, foiling McWilliams in stoppage time.

No matter. By then the job was done by the Millers.

Lincoln (4-3-3): George Wickens; Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Jackson, Paudie O'Connor, Sean Roughan; Conor McGrandles, Ethan Hamilton, Jack Moylan (Dylan Duffy 76); Jovon Makama, Ben House (Tom Bayliss 76), Bailey Cadamarteri (Freddie Draper 65). Subs not used: Jamie Pardington, Dom Jefferies, Rob Street, Zane Okoro.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Alex MacDonald (Cohen Bramall 80) Shaun McWilliams, Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks, Sam Nombe. Subs: Cameron Dawson, Jamie McCart, Jack Holmes, Andre Green, Jordan Hugill, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Goals: Powell 85 (Rotherham)

Referee: Ben Speedie (Merseyside)

Attendance: 9,222 (963)