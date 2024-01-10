COACHES due to take Rotherham United fans to the Yorkshire derby at Leeds United next month have been cancelled after supporters launched a boycott of the fixture in protest at the eye-watering cost of tickets.

Price details were revealed on Tuesday and Millers followers reacted furiously when they discovered adult away tickets for the Championship clash at Elland Road on Saturday February 10 were £45 each.

Regular travel providers the Bridge Inn and Kimmy Park Away Days were quick to scrap their plans to put on coaches and Rotherham's official supporters club soon followed suit after canvassing members' opinions.

Leeds say they put forward a potential solution to the Millers that would have seen the cost almost halved.

“Rotherham United rejected the offer of a reciprocal pricing deal which is being offered by us to all clubs in the Sky Bet Championship,” a spokesman said.

Leeds suggested away tickets for the November 24 game at AESSEAL New York Stadium, which ended in a 1-1 draw, should cost a category-B £25, with Millers fans then being charged the same amount for the return match.

Rotherham had already designated the match as category A which comes with an adult cost of £27.

Unlike the Premier League, there is no £30 price cap in the second tier and Leeds' £45 figure sparked an outcry on social media, with Millers followers branding the figure “extortionate”.

Other comments on X and Facebook included “joke price”, “deplorable”, “shameful”, “ridiculous” and “disgusting”.Rotherham, who have chosen not to comment, have been given an allocation of 2,018 tickets which, with reasonable pricing, would have sold out.