'Not important' ... rival boss reacts to the handball that set Rotherham United on their way to defeat
The home side took the lead at Elland Road in the tenth minute of the Championship clash when striker Patrick Bamford used an elbow to divert a deflected cross into the net.
“Normally it's important during a game if it's a goal or not a goal but today it was not important because we created so many chances,” Farke said.
“I think even if this situation would have been disallowed it would still be the same outcome and a win for us. I think in the end it was not a decisive moment. We were too dominant.”
Rotherham head coach Leam Richardson described the goal as a "blatant handball" but the Leeds chief was less sure.
“I haven't watched it back,” Farke said. “Someone mentioned it's a possible handball or the ball was deflected by Patrick's arm. For me, it's not possible to judge it.”
Third-placed Leeds dominated proceedings against the division's bottom-placed side and wrapped up a comfortable triumph with two goals after the break from Crysencio Summerville.
The Millers didn't test home goalkeeper Illan Meslier until late on through a Sam Clucas shot that was saved.
“Rotherham are a side that still fight until the end in order to be successful in this relegation battle,” Farke said. “They never gave up.
“In the last ten minutes they had a few set-pieces, so that we are happy with the 3-0.”