“YOU'VE got Birmingham City, Wrexham, Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic, they're all going to be strong.”

Steve Evans is back with Rotherham United to win promotion but the manager is as realistic as he is driven when he talks about the impending season.

Some fans, enthused by his presence, thrilled by the speed and quality of the recruitment, have been talking about sailing aboard ‘HMS P*ss The League’.

The transformation of the landscape wrought by the Scot's April return has been nothing short of remarkable.

But heed Evans' warning: League One is going to be a tougher proposition than ever.

Then again, the Millers, seeking an immediate return to the Championship, are going to be a tougher proposition than they have been in a good old while.

Evans hasn't put a foot wrong since answering chairman Tony Stewart's call following an abject campaign in which the club's identity was lost at an even faster rate than games were.

Some managers would have come in and talked of consolidation, of pausing for breath, of guarding against exiting the third tier at the wrong end.

Evans mentioned the ‘p’ word in his unveiling conference and has done the same in virtually every interview thereafter.

He dares to say it, he refuses to back away from the obligation. Big Steve's here to take the Millers up and isn't afraid to publicly embrace that mission.

‘DNA’, ‘badge’, ‘pride’ and ‘promotion’ are all part of the vocabulary again.

There have been some excellent individual pre-season performances from members of a rebuilt squad but no player has quite managed to play a blinder to match the boss's

In case you hadn't noticed, folks, we've got our club back.

Rotherham are going for their fifth consecutive rise from this level. The initial one was achieved in 2014 during Evans' first spell at ASSEAL New York Stadium, the next three came on the watch of Paul Warne in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The former goes about his business in a different way to the latter but both inspire and lead, carry men with them and produce teams that are more than the sum of their parts.

Will the Millers be the best side in the division? Maybe. Will they bristle with attacking intent no matter who they're facing? Yes. Will any side work harder or take a defeat more to heart? No.

Evans lives football and breathes Rotherham. Many bosses view matchdays as their least favourite time. Too much pressure, too many nerves, so many expectations. Not him.

He's moved into a rented base in the town to be among the people he serves and says: “I wish it was Saturday every day of the week. I love it.”

Still, the realism remained as he continued to assess the competition ... “Stockport County are going to be good, Bolton Wanderers deserved to go up last term and will be around it again, watch out for Mansfield Town, Barnsley have been in the play-offs for the last two years.”

His bond with fans is intense and enduring. Not every follower was in favour of him coming back but many were and some of the sceptics have been won over by his impact and behaviour over the last few months.

If he's been ambushed by well-wishers at fuel stations as many times as he claims he has then he needs to find a more economical car.

Season-ticket sales have come close to reaching 7,000 and might have been a couple of thousand less had there not been a new incumbent in the hot-seat.

Ten days after the end of last term, Jonson Clarke-Harris's pink Converse sneakers were spotted walking out of Sheffield Railway Station and heading in the direction of New York. Twenty-four hours later, he became a Miller.

Landing a double winner of League One's golden boot so soon into the close season was a real statement of intent.

So, too, was the arrival not long afterwards of two of the third tier's 2024 title-winning backline as Portsmouth duo Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett were among the leading lights in an astonishing streak of recruitment.

The chairman had been losing his will to carry on in that season of second-tier misery but, rejuvenated by being back in tandem with his old pal, has been generous in his spending for League One.

Not every signing will work out but a lot could. This is a group that has been put together with one mission in mind and Clarke-Harris, Rafferty, Raggett, Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Alex MacDonald and Reece James are all new boys with third-tier promotions on their CVs.

Ollie Rathbone and Hakeem Odoffin remain from the 2022 climb to the Championship while, a season after becoming the club's record signing, Sam Nombe has shown signs this summer of being ready to justify his seven-figure fee.

Joe Hungbo looks ready to explode while, on the other wing, Jack Holmes is already one of the stories of the season after stepping up from tier seven to deservedly earn a contract.

Dillon Phillips and Cameron Dawson have done battle for the goalkeeping position and it's a big ask for whoever wins the fight to match the standards of previous recent number ones with League One medals, Marek Rodak, Daniel Iversen, Viktor Johansson and Josh Vickers.

Thirteen signings - with the possibility of two more to come - have given Rotherham options and there is strength in every outfield position, so much so that my attempt last week to pick a starting 11 for Saturday's opening-day trip to Exeter City ended in a 5-6-3 formation.

The boss says he is mellower this time around, and I genuinely believe he is, but that doesn't mean referees are in for an easy ride or players won't feel the lash of his desire to win. Not many managers are booked in friendlies but he managed it at Grimsby Town.

He completed his assessment of a brutal challenge …

“Peterborough United, they're always up there, and Lincoln City were on fire at the end of last season. Then there's Wigan Athletic and Blackpool. Probably 12 to 14 teams have realistic aspirations of it being their year.”

Against that, you can guarantee that the Millers will be inside the heads of all the clubs he has mentioned.

Last month, the players went swimming off the east coast of Scotland during their boot camp to St Andrews.

There was no sign of HMS P*ss The League decked out in red and white and bobbing merrily across the North Sea horizon.

But the Evans Effect is undeniable and, to repeat a word used often by the manager since his second coming, Rotherham will contend.