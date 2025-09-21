Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw shows his frustration during the loss against Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw has called for judgement on his fledgling managerial reign at Rotherham United to be delayed until he has a fully-fit squad to select from.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Millers coach is six months into his mission to rebuild the club following two disappointing seasons under previous regimes and saw his side drop into League One's relegation zone this weekend.

Progress has been delayed by the large number of key men who have been in the treatment room and the new boss is confident that the tide will turn as soon as he has more of his top performers at his disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I keep saying the same things – we'll be a different team when we've got our players back,” he said after yesterday's 1-0 loss to Stockport County at AESSEAL New York Stadium. “That's when I should be judged.”

The manager has been in the hot-seat for only 16 league matches - eight last term, when Rotherham showed play-off form, and eight this season that have brought two wins, a draw and five defeats.

Hamshaw has been lacking the services of strike trio Sam Nombe, Martin Sherif and Kion Etete while centre-halves Lenny Agbaire, Thomas Holmes and Sean Raggett have all been unavailable.

He accepts that the slide to 21st spot will see an unwanted spotlight fall on him as he gets to grips with his first experience of the hot-seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It increases the urgency (to turn things around), doesn't it?” he said. “I'm well aware that it increases the pressures that are on the manager. Look, I don't want to be down there. It's important we keep staying together.

“That's our first defeat at home. I'm well aware of our away record (four losses in four games).”

The 43-year-old won three third-tier promotions as part of Paul Warne's backroom team between 2018 and 2022 before adding a fourth to his coaching CV at Derby County in 2024.

He made 13 signings over the summer while working on a reduced budget because of the amount of spending in the season before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not used to losing games in this league,” he said. “I was well aware of the job I had at hand when I came in. I would have liked things to have moved forward more quickly.

“I keep saying the same things at every press conference. But, again, I know that once we get players back we will be a different team.

He appeared to hint at some behind-the-scenes concerns as he addressed the Millers' lowly place in the table.

“Fourth from bottom, it's not good enough,” he said. “I feel that there are all kinds of reasons why we're in that position. I won't go into that in too much detail. I'm frustrated.”