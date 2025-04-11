Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will be backed by a sold-out away following when they take on one of new boss Matt Hamshaw's former clubs tomorrow.

The manager has transformed the mood of Millers supporters with three wins in three games and a big improvement in performances since his appointment less than a fortnight ago after a season of struggle under Steve Evans.

They have responded by snapping every one of the 1,080 tickets available for the League One clash at promotion-chasing Stockport County.

"To hear that it’s a sell-out is amazing,” he said. “A few weeks ago, probably nobody would have gone. We can't guarantee a result, we can guarantee hard work.”

Hamshaw, now aged 43, spent a season with the Hatters in 2005/06 during his playing days as a winger, scoring five goals in 39 League Two appearances before moving on to Notts County.

“I loved my time there,” he said. “They're a big club. I don't think they get the credit for being as big a club as they are.

“The fans were always great with me. It's nice to see them doing well again and I wish them all the best after Saturday.

Hamshaw, who was available after leaving his coaching role at Derby County, has been given the Rotherham job until the end of the season and has made such an impact that a long-term appointment is in the offing.

Stockport are in fourth spot and gunning for a third promotion in four seasons. Tomorrow's match is the 12th-placed Millers' third fixture in eight days and they have already seen off play-off hopefuls Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers.

“We played Stockport with my previous club in pre-season so I know a bit about them,” Hamshaw said. “It's going to be a tough test.

“This week was always going to be really tough, playing against three really in-form teams who are all going for something.”

******************** ONE TO WATCH

Stockport have done well to handle the loss of star attacker Louie Barry who was recalled by parent club Aston Villa in January. Part of the reason for that has been the impact of 12-goal striker Kyle Wootton. The 28-year-old has been with the Hatters since leaving Notts County in the summer of 2022. In 131 appearances, he has found the back of the net 38 times.

FORM GUIDE

Stockport: DWLWWW

Millers: DLLWWW

Stockport followed up a 3-0 home win over Stevenage by winning 2-0 at Exeter City last Saturday.

PAST MEETINGS

Dec 29 2024, League One: Millers 1 Stockport 1

Hakeem Odoffin

Dec 3 2021, FA Cup: Millers 1 Stockport 0

Jan 29 2011, League Two: Millers 4 Stockport 0

Aaron Brown og, Ryan Taylor 2, Adam Le Fondre,

Jan 11 2011, League Two; Stockport 3 Millers 3

Kevin Ellison, Matthew Grieve og, Taylor

Feb 12 2008, League Two: Millers 1 Stockport 4

Mark Hudson

OPPOSITION BOSS

Dave Challinor joined Stockport in late 2021 and took them back into the EFL six months later as National League champions. Now aged 49, the former Tranmere Rovers, Stockport and Bury centre-half, led County to the League Two play-off final in 2023 and then guided them to a first-place finish last season. He has them pushing for promotion again this term. A qualified physiotherapist, he used to be in charge of Hartlepool United.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Lee Swabey spent three years in the National League before making his EFL bow in August 2015. The Devon official’s last experience of Rotherham came in November 2019 when Paul Warne's men won 3-0 at Gillingham with two goals from Matt Crooks and one from Michael Smith. This term, his 23 matches have seen him send off three players and issue 105 cautions. He works for Cornwall FA as a referee development officer.

THE ODDS

The bookies are going for a home win, offering Stockport at 8/11 and Rotherham at 4/1. A draw is 12/5. In 71 contests between the clubs since 1919, the Millers have 28 wins and Stockport 27.