Louie Sibley in first-half possession for Rotherham United against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's hopes of a second trip to Wembley in three years were dashed as they exited the Vertu Trophy at the quarter-final stage at the hands of Yorkshire rivals Bradford City tonight.

Victory at AESSEAL New York Stadium would have put the Millers within one game of a return to the national stadium, but they were undone by old boy Richie Smallwood who scored the contest's only goal from the penalty spot.

Rotherham's 13-match unbeaten record in the tournament came to an end and there will be no repeat of their 2022 victory in the final.

Steve Evans' League One men were the more attacking side before the interval but the Bantams, from the division below, made attacking substitutions and became a bigger danger after the break.

A quiet start saw neither team really threaten, although there were some neat patterns of play from the home side.

In the 15th minute, rousing applause rang around the stadium for teenager Harvey Willgoose who lost his life in tragic circumstances the day before the contest. Play was halted so that both teams teams could join in.

The game's first effort on target came soon afterwards when Louie Sibley forced a save from Sam Walker with a low effort from just outside the penalty area.

Even though this was a last-eight tie, much of New York remained empty, with only parts of the West and East Stands open along with a corner of the kop.

More than 1,000 Bantams fans had made the trip from West to South Yorkshire and were housed down the east side of the ground close to the away end.

Hakeem Odoffin was denied a 25th-minute opener when sharp reactions from Walker kept out a close-range effort as the midfielder met Andre Green's low cross.

The Millers were controlling the contest but a goal wouldn't come and it was visitors who next came closest to taking a first-half lead, Alex Pattison bringing a flying stop from Cameron Dawson with a well-struck 20-yarder on 42 minutes.

Rotherham had picked a strong starting 11 but there was little experience on their bench which, for the second game in succession, was a player short of its full seven-man complement.

Young attackers Josh Ayres, Reece Wilson and Dean Gardner were hoping to get on the pitch for their first-ever senior Millers outings.

Sam Nombe and Liam Kelly missed out on selection as they served bans for picking up two pickings in this competition while new boy Dan Gore was cup-tied, having played for Manchester United Under-21s in the group stages.

Smallwood, a Miller under Evans a decade ago, put the visitors in front in the 58th minute.

Rotherham had already survived two second-half penalty appeals when Brad Halliday drove past Reece James into the box and was felled by the left-back.

This time, referee Adam Herczeg said ‘yes’ to a spot-kick and Smallwood thumped the ball past Dawson from 12 yards.

Buoyed by taking the lead, Bradford took the game to the home side and came close to a second goal four minutes past the hour mark.

Dawson saved from Tyreik Wright but spilled the ball in the process and was lucky to see Bobby Pointon's follow-up go wide.

Odoffin leapt well to meet James' cross but couldn't get enough power on his header to trouble Walker and Ayres came on for his debut as the Millers pressed for an equaliser.

Another substitute, Jack Holmes, volleyed too high with 12 minutes to go and that would prove to be Rotherham’s last real sight of goal, despite a stoppage-time surge.

They had won a group-stage encounter against Bradford in a dead rubber in November but there was no victory this time when progress in the competition was on the line.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Zak Jules, Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Hakeem Oddfin, Louie Sibley, Joe Powell (Josh Ayres 78); Jordan Hugill, Andre Green (Jack Holmes 62). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Dean Gardner, Ben Hatton, Reece Wilson.

Bradford (4-2-3-1): Sam Walker; Neill Byrne, Paul Huntington, Romoney Crichlow, Tyreik Wright (Jack Shepherd 70); Alex Pattison (Antoni Sarcevic H-T), Richie Smallwood; Brad Halliday, Clarke Oduor (Jamie Walker H-T), Bobby Pointon (Callum Johnson 90); Calum Kavanagh (Aden Baldwin 86). Subs not used: Colin Doyle, Jay Benn.

Goals: Smallwood pen 58 (Bradford)

Referee: Adam Herczeg (County Durham)

Attendance: 3,073 (1,128)