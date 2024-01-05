ROTHERHAM United's long wait to extend their interest in the FA Cup beyond the third-round stage goes on after they were beaten by Premier League opponents tonight.

The Championship Millers gave a reasonable account of themselves at Craven Cottage against a Fulham side that had seen off title contenders Arsenal five days earlier in West London.

But they were made to pay for needlessly giving away a goal in the first half and it's now 22 years since they were last in the draw for the competition's fourth round.

They will return to their survival battle in the second tier, where they are unbeaten in their last three outings, having been beaten by a superior team but not embarrassed in any way.

Jordan Hugill in first-half action for Rotherham United at Fulham in the FA Cup third round. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Fulham enjoyed virtually all the possession and territory early on but Rotherham showed the defensive resilience that is already becoming a trademark of new boss Leam Richardson's short reign.

Viktor Johansson remained untested in the Millers goal until the 23rd minute when his first real action of the contest was to pick the ball out of his own net.

There was no blame attached to the keeper but plenty being pointed the way of Seb Revan who was caught dawdling on the ball in his own area by Harry Wilson which gifted Bobby De Cordova-Reid an 20-yard shooting chance that the Cottagers man converted in style

Soon afterwards, the Millers thought they had equalised when Tom Eaves beat an opponent and crossed from the right for Jordan Hugill to steer the ball beyond former AESSEAL New York Stadium loanee Marek Rodak.

However, Hugill had strayed offside and the attempt was correctly ruled out.

The gap in divisions was evident as the home side, with six wins in ten home top-flight outings this season, passed the ball around well on a surface made slippery by rain in the capital.

Rotherham held out fairly comfortably until the 42nd minute when they came close to falling further behind.

A break down the right saw the ball come into the box and Andreas Pereira hit the post before Harrison Reed drove the follow-up wide.

Eaves had been given another opportunity up front after his scoring contribution in last Monday's 2-2 league draw at Blackburn and Cafu had come back into the starting line-up for the first time since his recovery from a hamstring injury.

For once, the Millers were able to select a nine-man bench and Tolaji Bola was a welcome name on there after being exiled from first-team consideration since the summer.

Lee Peltier was also available again after a hamstring issue.

Uncharacteristic butter fingers from Johansson almost let in Fulham for a second soon after the restart but a Sean Morrison and more committed Rotherham defending as the keeper scrambled to recover himself kept the deficit down.

The visitors lost Cohen Bramall as their injury misfortune struck again, which saw Peltier enter the fray.

Johansson was much more like himself when he pushed away Tosin's powerful header as the tie reached its hour mark.

Sam Nombe's introduction added some of forward thrust for Richardson's men but the Cottagers, bar a stoppage-time Rotherham flurry, remained in control until the final whistle.

By the end, other than their offside attempt, the Millers hadn't mustered an effort on target.

No extended journey in this year's tournament, just a long Friday-night trip back to South Yorkshire.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Kenny Tete, Tosin, Issa Diop, Timothy Castagne (Antonee Robinson 82); Harrison Reed (Tom Cairney 74), Sasa Lukic; Harry Wilson (Willian 74), Andreas Pereira (Tyrese Francois 82), Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Rodrigo Muniz (Carlos Vinicius 74). Subs not used: Steven Benda, Raul Jimenez, Joao Palhinha, Luc De Fougerolles.

Rotherham (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odoffin, Sean Morrison, Seb Revan; Dexter Lembikas (Appiah 81), Jamie Lindsay, Cafu (Christ Tiehi 64), Jamie Lindsay, Sam Clucas (Ollie Rathbone 64), Cohen Bramall (Lee Peltier 55); Jordan Hugill, Tom Eaves (Sam Nombe 64). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Tolaji Bola, Georgie Kelly, Ciaran McGuckin.

Goal: De Cordova-Reid 23 (Fulham).

Referee: Simon Hooper (Swindon).