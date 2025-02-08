Pelly Mpanzu makes his Rotherham United debut against Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United suffered a damaging defeat at the hands of drop-zone Shrewsbury Town that left their faint play-off hopes in tatters this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers managed to equalise in the second half at AESSEAL New York Stadium but were hit by a quickfire second Shrews goal and never managed to recover.

They remained in 15th spot in League One but the gap between them and the top six is now up to ten points. After January's revival had lifted spirits, February has brought two successive third-tier losses.

The final whistle was greeted by a chorus of booing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pelly Mpanzu makes his Rotherham United debut against Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

For more than 20 minutes, little happened and the closest the contest came to a goal was the Shrews' Mal Benning heading too close to his own net for comfort when Sam Nombe latched on to Joe Rafferty's free-kick down the line to deliver a dangerous cross.

New boy Pelly Mpanzu was making a good first impression in an opening period that was just as quiet in the stands as proceedings were on the pitch.

Visiting boss Gareth Ainsworth played the pantomime villain with the home fans, laughing off pockets of abuse as the half-hour mark passed without an attempt on target.

Shrewsbury had arrived in South Yorkshire with an impressive record on Millers soil, having not lost on their last eight trips to Rotherham - a run stretched back to 2007 and included fours wins and four draws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were content to play with men behind the ball and the home side were struggling to find a way through them.

By half-time, neither keeper had been troubled.

Deadline-day signing Mpanzu had come in for an instant debut following his loan switch from Luton Town and went into midfield, with Hakeem Odoffin dropping back into central defence.

The Millers were hit so hard by injuries that they could name only six substitutes for the third match in succession.

New signing Dan Gore hadn't been on the casualty list in the build-up to the clash but was missing from the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Shrewsbury line-up was former Rotherham loanee goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

Shrews' John Marquis lifted a ball on to the roof of the net, via a kiss off the bar, but it was a rare strike on goal as the second half began in the same fashion as the first. At the other end, Nombe fired into the North Stand from an angle.

The Millers had brought on Jordan Hugill at the break in a bid to give their attack a focal point. He almost created an opening with a header and was involved in a move that brought a penalty shout for handball.

However, it was Town who made the breakthrough, taking a 68th-minute lead that brought boos from a section of home fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marquis ran in on goal and was foiled by Dillon Phillips but the parry fell for Taylor Perry who found the far corner of the net.

Hugill was denied by a stunning save as Blackman flung himself to his left to keep out the substitute's header from Rafferty's corner and the home team had to wait only seconds more for an equaliser.

Hakeem Odoffin headed them level in the 77th minute only for Shrewsbury to strike back immediately, Marquis finishing off a quick break.

Frustration rose in the final stages, particularly when Nombe fluffed his lines from close range in stoppage time.

The reaction at the end was as loud as it was predictable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Pelly Mpanzu, Louie Sibley (Jack Holmes 63), Joe Powell; Sam Nombe, Andre Green (Jordan Hugill H-T). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Sean Raggett, Liam Kelly, Ben Hatton.

Shrewsbury (3-5-2): Jamal Blackman; Morgan Feeney, Josh Feeney, Aaron Pierre; Luca Hoole, Alex Gilliead (Harrison Biggins 72), Dom Gape, Taylor Perry (Funso Ojo 87), Mal Benning; John Marquis, George Lloyd (Vadaine Oliver 79). Subs not used: Toby Savin, George Nurse, Calllum Stewart, Jordan Shipley.

Goals: Odoffin 77 (Rotherham); Perry 68, Marquis 78 (Shrewsbury)

Referee: Dale Baines (Merseyside)

Attendance: 8,820 (663)