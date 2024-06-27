Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are deep in talks with a number of targets as manager Steve Evans seeks to continue the summer mission that has already brought ten fresh faces to the club.

The new boss is intent on building a squad that will compete for promotion in League One next season and has no intention of easing up even though the Millers already lead the way on recruitment in the division and added two more men to their roster this week in midfielder/winger Alex MacDonald and goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

“You never take a breather,” Evans told the Advertiser. “Fans will be able to look at the squad we've already put together and be able to guess the areas we're looking at.

“We're in serious conversation with three or four players.”

The manager wants two quality operators for every position for the 2024/25 campaign that kicks off on August 10 so, after 16 departures from AESSEAL New York Stadium in May, he still has much work to do.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, he said: “I was with the chairman this morning for two hours and I followed that up with a meeting with (director of football recruitment) Rob Scott and (chief operating officer) Paul Douglas for an hour and a half.

“The way I see it, we're 16-10 down, aren't we,” he said. “People forget we moved 16 players out.”

Exits are on the cards for two men the club are prepared to let go, striker Josh Kayode and centre-half Jamie McCart. The former already had suitors and now there have been enquiries about the latter as well.

“There's interest in both of them,” the boss confirmed. “Rob Scott has had phone calls on both.”

The squad returned for pre-season training yesterday, being put through their paces at Don Valley's Sheffield Hallam University Olympic Legacy Park.