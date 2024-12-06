David Rawson.

I USED to hate it when everyone else played and we didn't.

I'd get fidgety around the time I'd usually leave the house. Three o'clock and I’d be distracted.

I'd miss it. The chatter on the way into the ground. The way the murmur around the ground grows as it fills up. The excitement as the teams line up in the tunnel.

Last Saturday, I didn't miss it. It wasn't that I was doing something that absorbed me. It was just that this season hasn’t “got” me. I think it's something to do with the draining away of momentum.

From the moment of rebirth we got when we moved to New York, it felt like we’d shake off the make-do-and-mend, hand-to-mouth existence of our past. This year, it feels like that past feeling is back.

When we succeed, we deal in “coulds”, not “shoulds”. We “should” be a competitive League One side, that “should” struggle, if it finds itself in the Championship.

We “could” become an established Championship side, but we need to find an edge, a way of doing something that's different from the rest.

Evans found that edge by shuffling through players until he found a selection that not only “could” hold their own, but did.

Warne found it by making players who “could” cut it believe that they would, until they did.

Every appointment has had that edge to it. You could see how it “could” work to have a new, modern coach come in, even if there was no reason why it “should”.

And so, even when it didn't work, we’d step back, but the forward momentum was still there.

What I think I missed in the close season was how much we'd settled for “should”.

Players who “should” be good in this league. A manager who “should” unify players and fans to channel past glories. A wage bill that “should” ensure a top-10 finish.

But when you rely on what “should” happen, you don't leave much room for the pleasant surprises of what “could”, only the negative ones.

And when you rely on what “should” happen, the story, the mystery, the excitement – it drains away.

And so, a Saturday when we “should” be playing drifts by. And it doesn't really affect me, as it used to do.

That's the word. Drift. For the first time in a while, we feel like we're drifting.

We feel a bit aimless, a bit like the energy is winding out of the mechanism.

And it's not clear what might start it again.