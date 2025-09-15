Joe Rafferty in action at Doncaster Rovers.

JOE Rafferty issued a captain's rallying cry after Rotherham United had thrown away the chance of their first victory on the road this season.

The man with the armband was as angry as manager Matt Hamshaw at the manner in which the Millers capitulated at AFC Wimbledon last Saturday, giving up a 1-0 interval lead to lose away for the fourth time in four League One matches this season.

He accused himself and his teammates of being too timid on their travels and called on the side to add a degree of ruthlessness if they want to improve on their present 18th spot.

“There's no excuse for any lack of mentality,” he said. “I don't care if I'm away from home or at home, it's the same thing. You're playing against 11 players – just go out there and embrace it, just go out and win, it's as simple as that.

“There's no reason to think: ‘Oh, we're away from home, we can't win this.’ Get out there and give it everything you've got.

“You've got to step up. You go a goal up away from home and, at any place, that's the time to go even harder. You've got the opposition. Go again, go and score the next goal, go and score another one after that, kill the game off. As a team, we've got a lot to learn.”

Rotherham had the upper hand at the interval at the Cherry Red Records Stadium but then fell to two goals in 17 minutes as they surrendered the initiative.

“In those moments, you've got to step up, you've got to make sure you don't give them a sniff at your goal, make sure you put the ball in their half – all the basic things of football," Rafferty said. “A lot of the basics, we don't do them well enough at the minute.

“It was a decent first half, it wasn't an amazing half. It was okay and we were a goal up. I don't want to say too much, but it's just frustrating. We've been beaten, that's the bottom line.”

The Millers haven't tasted defeat at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the opening weeks of the 2025/26 campaign but are still searching for their first positive third-tier result on enemy territory.

“At home, we just want to play even better than we have been doing,” the skipper said. “But it's not good enough to be getting beat away. It's happened too many times.

“If we don't step up soon, we're looking at the wrong end of the table rather than the right end. We have to pick up points away from home if we want to achieve something this season.”