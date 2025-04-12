Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw refused to make excuses after watching his winning run as Rotherham United manager come to an end this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After three straight wins under their new boss, the mid-table Millers were beaten by League One promotion contenders Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

It was the fourth match in 12 days for Rotherham who have six senior players out of action, but Hamshaw decided against using either of those facts as a reason for the 3-1 loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's easy to talk about the amount of games and the injuries but I'm not going too,” he said. “In moments in the second half, we just had to be a little bit better than we were.

Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“That will come with time. We're playing a team who are fourth with a lot of quality and a lot of confidence. We haven't had the time on the training ground to affect certain situations in a game

“First half, we started really well. I spoke to the players at half-time because I thought we got a little bit complacent on some of the things we'd spoken about and stopped doing them. We knew that, second half, there would b e a Stockport reaction.”

The Millers took an early lead with a Mallik Wilks header but were pegged back before the break when Jack Diamond scored from 20-plus yards and then fell further behind after the interval to goals from Brad Hills and Kyle Wootton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big turning point came when Hamshaw's men were 2-1 down and Devon referee Lee Swabey rejected appeals for a spot-kick when Wilks tumbled in the box.

Stockport went straight down to the other end and Wotton shot low into the net to seal the home team's triumph.

“For me, it should have been a penalty and 2-2,” Hamshaw said. “I've been told (by the officials) that not every contact in the box is a penalty.

“Even if it's not, we had Sam Nombe waiting for a slide across from Mallik and a tap-in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager thought the referee gave a poor performance, saying: “It's hard for me to comment on other decisions because I'd be here for three days.

“It is what it is. Sometimes you're on the right end of things, sometimes you're not.”

At 3-1 down, Rotherham had to chase the game and suffered as a result of their lack of options on the bench where they had three centre-forwards, two young centre-halves and only one midfield man.

“We got a little bit spread out as a team – that's on me, by the way," he said. “We had five centre-forwards on, virtually no midfield and five at the back. You can't get back into games like that, you can't retain possession.”

The boss now has a week to work with his squad before the Good Friday visit of Mansfield Town.