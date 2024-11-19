Joe Hungbo threatens in the first half for Rotherham United against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ON the coldest night of the season, two teams with little to play for did even less to warm the spirits of a sparse midweek crowd.

Ah, the joys of the group stages of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

League One Rotherham United saw off League Two Bradford City at Valley Parade and now have the knockout stages to look forward.

So, too, do opponents Bradford City as both teams had already qualified before kick-off.

The only thing the sides really had to play for was home advantage in the next round and that duly went to the Millers who have topped Northern Group H with a 100 per cent record.

The sole goal came early on in proceedings, with a player who has been out for six weeks needing only five minutes to open his Rotherham account.

Shaun McWilliams was in the right place at the back post and the simplicity of his header was in stark contrast to the intricacy of provider Joe Hungbo's approach play down the left flank.

The winger showed superb footwork to beat his man, keep the ball in play and then set up his teammate to score his first goal the club.

For the home side, Tyler Smith's flick from a corner wasn't far wide, but it was the visitors who looked the more threatening team in the opening stages.

It was a low-key affair being played out in a near-empty stadium, but that didn't stop Millers boss Steve Evans and his Bradford City counterpart, Graham Alexander, exchanging forthright views from their respective technical areas.

The last meeting between the two clubs, in November 2017, had come in this tournament when it went under the guise of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

Rotherham were 3-0 victors on that occasion and, seven years on, were looking for a triumph that would give them three wins out of three after earlier successes against Mansfield Town and Newcastle United Under-21s.

On the stroke of half-time, Corry Evans tried his luck with a volley but the effort was too tame to trouble Dillon Phillips in the visitors' net. That had been the story of the first half for Bradford who had come into the contest but done little with their attempts on goal.

With qualification to the knockout stages already assured, there had been no pressure on Evans to field a full-strength side.

The boss made six changes from the most recent league outing and there were starts for youngster Ben Hatton and fit-again McWilliams.

Former Millers man Richie Smallwood was on the Bantams bench, came on in the second half and picked up as booking for the kind of full-blooded challenge familiar from his time in S60.

Soon after the restart, Jordan Hugill forced a save from Colin Doyle with a header from Hakeem Odoffin's probing cross.

Hungbo fired a free-kick not far wide, then, at other end, Vadaine Oliver was twice denied, first by Phillips' excellent, close-range save and then by the post as the substitute followed up his initial header.

Hungbo's shot from an angle was easily dealt with by Doyle before the woodwork came to the Millers' aid again when Andy Cook's low shot came rebounded off a post.

The same post rescued them for a third time when Jamie Walker’s effort with the last kick of the game smacked it full on and stayed out.

In sub-zero temperatures, Evans’ men had held on for the win in an encounter that was no classic.

In fact, the toes and fingertips of the 100 or so Rotherham fans who’d made the trip tingled more than the action.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Dillon Phillips; Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Zak Jules, Reece James; Shaun McWilliams, Liam Kelly, Joe Hungbo (Jake Hull 90+3); Jack Holmes (Joe Powell 83), Jordan Hugill, Ben Hatton (Sam Nombe 72). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Sean Raggett, Christ Tiehi, Ciaran McGuckin.

Bradford (3-5-2): Colin Doyle; Cheick Diabate (Jay Benn 70), Paul Huntington, Jack Shepherd (Neill Byrne 40); Brad Halliday, Corry Evans (Richie Smallwood 70), Bobby Pointon, Jamie Walker, Clarke Oduor, Olly Sanderson (Andy Cook 76), Tyler Smith (Vadaine Oliver H-T). Subs not used: Sam Walker, Harry Ibbitson.

Goals: McWilliams 5 (Rotherham).

Referee: Jacob Miles (Sussex).