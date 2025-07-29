Rotherham United summer signing Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NEWS filtered through to the Rotherham United camp while they were playing Parkgate FC in their first summer friendly that a deal for young Celtic defender Lenny Agbaire was in the bag.

All that was left was for the paperwork to be signed off.

It was a Friday evening at the beginning of this month and the Millers were flying out the following day for a week-long boot camp in Portugal.

Agbaire packed a bag and jumped straight into his car.

“He actually drove down from Scotland that night, arrived in Rotherham at two in the morning and then got on the bus to come with the squad,” said manager Matt Hamshaw.

“Full credit to the lad, it's one of the reasons why I love him.”

It took a while for the documentation to be finalised and Agbaire had to content himself with individual training sessions on the Algarve before making his debut the following week in the 3-0 triumph at Harrogate Town.

The centre-half hadn't seen any match action in the Portuguese sun. Now, in a first-half cameo, he was shining in the North Yorkshire rain.

The endearing nervousness he displayed when he took part in his first media interview afterwards was in contrast to his smooth assurance on the pitch.

“You saw he was a little bit rusty but you also saw the skills that he's got, the size he's got, the pace he's got,” Hamshaw said. “Look, he's 20 – he's only going to get better.”

The boss is excited at the prospect of working with a player who was born in Croydon to Nigerian parents, moved north of the border when he was a toddler and joined Celtic's youth set-up at the age of nine.

“Lenny is a really talented boy,” he said. “He's been an ever-present in Celtic's under-21s, he's somebody with huge potential. We're trying to bring down the average age of the group.

“He's a big, strapping lad already so when he grows up properly he's going to be some size. He's 6ft 4in now.”

Agbaire already has a touch of senior experience, from a 16-game loan spell in the Scottish Championship last season when he earned rave reviews from Ayr United fans.

Hamshaw and other coaches Dale Tonge and Richard Wood are busy preparing him for the more rigorous demands of a League One campaign in England.

“He's had a taste of men's football, we can give him more of that,” the manager said. “He'll need a bit of work with Woody, Tongey and myself. He's somebody we're really pleased to have on board. He has all the characteristics of a ‘Rotherham United’ player.”

Agbaire became the club's third arrival of the transfer window in a week when business ramped up and also saw signings number four and five in midfielders Dan Gore and Dru Yearwood.

Head of football recruitment Rob Scott brought the name to the attention of Hamshaw who was aware of the centre-back's promise and picked up his mobile phone to make further enquiries.

He spoke to Rotherham old boy Jake Hastie, an Ayr player these days, and also to a leading member of Celtic's coaching staff.

“Jake recommended him,” he said. “I'm good mates with Gavin Strachan and he spoke really highly of him, too.

“We've done really, really well to get him, in my opinion. He's a really good kid who wants to impress and make his way in the game."

The boss thought again of Agbaire's near-five-hour journey south in the dark …

“Little bits like that go a long way with me,” he said.

They also go a long way to making a ‘Rotherham United’ player.