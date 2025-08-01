Rotherham United shot-stopper Cameron Dawson. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

​CAMERON Dawson has some big news.

“Me and the now-wife got married!” says the Rotherham United goalkeeper with a huge grin on his face.

“I had a really good summer. It coincided with my best man getting married as well just before, so I had to be best man for him and then, a week later, he was best man for me. It's been really nice.

“We got married abroad and to have loads of family and friends in one place was brilliant. I'm ready to get cracking again now.”

‘Get cracking’ refers to preparing for a fresh League One campaign and consigning a disappointing first year at AESSEAL New York Stadium firmly to the past.

Dawson, who has just turned 30, came good towards the end of last term and his performance in the 1-0 win at Bolton Wanderers was the most outstanding individual display by a Millers player in 2024/25.

However, only 21 appearances wasn't the return he'd been hoping for after leaving boyhood side Sheffield Wednesday for a fresh challenge.

“Listen, I felt like the back end of the season was sort of like my debut again for the club,” he says.

“I've said before how much I struggled for the first half of the season. I just didn't have my best stuff with me for reasons I'm not going to go into.”

He struggled under the boss who signed him, Steve Evans, and his best form coincided with the arrival of Hamshaw before a leg wound forced him to sit out the final three games.

“To finish last season strongly was really pleasing for me and it was disappointing to pick up a little injury when I did,” he says. "That's all healed up now and I'm good to go.

“I’ve said to people around me, I'm really excited for this season. It's the most I've looked forward to a season in a long time. I'm looking forward to working hard and keeping on improving. I think there is more to come from me, which is exciting.”

While Hamshaw has been ‘beasting’ the outfield players, goalkeeper coach Andy Warrington has been an equally unforgiving taskmaster.

“It's been very tough but very rewarding," Dawson says. "There's a really good atmosphere in the camp. A lot of the staff have got involved in the running aspect with the boys.

“Andy has been putting us goalies through our paces, which has been brilliant. We've worked really hard and got through some good stuff. I'm feeling good and really positive.”

It's not only the training that has made him perspire, mind.

His nuptials saw him and his childhood sweetheart heading off to warmer climes with a whole bunch of the people closest to them.

“Beth and I went to school together so we've known each other since being five years old,” he says. “We've been a couple since we were 18/19. So a long old time! She finally got me to get down on one knee.

“We got married in Marbella and it was lovely. Obviously, we had nice weather, and I was in a three-piece tuxedo, so I was sweating a bit!”

The keeper looks in good shape, glowing and lean. He's tall and has the bulk to go with the height but is carrying no extra weight at all.

“How did you fare in the Roundwood Mile?” I ask him.

“Fortunately, we escaped it,” he says and the grin – a relieved one this time – comes out again. “As goalkeepers, there's no real need for us to do it. We're not running athletes as such.

“But I can tell you on that front that Andy has put on some very naughty sessions that have been incredibly hard. In classic goalie fashion, we've been first on the training pitch and last off it. It's been good.”

Dawson has a new sparring partner at the training ground. Last season he did battle with Dillon Phillips for the number-one slot and this time around his duel is with new boy Ted Cann.

“There's always going to be competition, there should be,” he says. “That's how it is.

“Ted knows a lot of people who I know in the game. Everyone speaks very highly of him as a person, first and foremost, and I've seen that. He's a cracking lad and we'll get to work and try to improve each other with Andy's help.”

Not only is it a new season, it's a new era with a new approach now that Hamshaw is at the helm.

“It's a complete reset for the club,” Dawson says. “You can see that just by walking into the training ground. It feels like a really good place to be and long may that continue.

“The staff have made sure we, as players, know that they're there to help us and make us better in whatever way we can be.

“It's important that, first and foremost, we're good people and that we go in there with a will to work hard every day. If we do that, we'll be fine.”

I mention the fabled ‘goalkeepers union’. “Mates as well as rivals?” I enquire.

The newly-wed is a decent man and companionship comes before conflict. “Yeah,” he responds. “Friends first. Always friends first.

“You spend so much time in each other's company that you have to get on and you have to be respectful of each other. That will always be the case with me. Let's get to work and if it benefits Rotherham United then fantastic.”

He recalls his summer of two weddings once more: “We had more than 100 people go out there. Everybody made a really big effort and it was a great day.”

Now, in the good-natured clash of the keepers, his aim is to be best man on the pitch.