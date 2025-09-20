Joe Powell in first-half action for Rotherham United against Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United’s unbeaten home record came to an end as they fell to the only goal of a rain-lashed contest and slipped into the relegation zone at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

The Millers hadn’t tasted defeat on their own turf this season but lost out to a second-half strike to slide further down the League One table.

Things had looked promising early on when they took the game to a Stockport County side looking to push themselves into the play-off. However, they fell away after the interval and barely threatened an equaliser.

The result saw them drop three places to 21st spot and there was a smattering of boos at the end.

Matt Hamshaw’s men had the chance to take an eighth-minute lead when Shaun McWilliams broke from a defensive corner and picked out the forward run of Ar'Jany Martha who then teed up Joe Powell.

Unfortunately, the midfielder's low shot lacked power and precision, allowing Ben Hinchcliffe to make a comfortable save at the South Stand end.

Referee David Rock incurred the wrath of the home crowd when he blew for a foul on Shaun McWilliams even though Martha was advancing on goal.

Soon afterwards, Jamal Baptiste found himself in a good position well inside the penalty area but could only loop his volley wide.

Rain had been falling heavily before kick-off and showed no sign of abating all afternoon at a sodden New York.

Despite the weather, the Millers were still able to put together a couple of slick passages of play, and Josh Kayode's mistimed attempt to control the ball as he was racing through cost the home side an inviting opportunity.

Rotherham had been the better team but they had a huge let-off just after the half-hour mark when Beno Andresson was released by Ollie Norwood and placed his effort the wrong side of the post.

Jack Diamond gave Cameron Dawson an easy save with a shot from the edge of the area before, at the other end, Zak Jules got a good connection on a header but couldn't keep it low enough to trouble Hinchcliffe.

Ethan Pye headed off target as the visitors began to look more of a threat towards half-time.

Manager Hamshaw had handed a first start of the season to striker Kayode in a side showing two changes to the one that had started last weekend's 2-1 loss at AFC Wimbledon.

Martha also came in, with Marvin Kaleta and Kian Spence dropping to the bench.

A welcome sight among the substitutes was Lenny Agbaire, fit again after more than a month out with a leg complaint.

Soon after the break, Dan Gore made a superb 50-yard run that saw him ghost past opponents before sending Kayode in on goal. The attacker had only the goalkeeper to beat but a heavy touch brought a quick and disappointing end to his hopes of a first-ever league goal at New York.

Gore was looking the game's best player and another burst saw him run out of room and fire wide.

However, Rotherham fell behind on 60 minutes when they had chances to clear the danger, didn't take them and paid the price as Kyle Wootton headed in.

They couldn’t muster much of a response and, with the clock starting to tick down, County sub Nathan Lowe forced a save out of Dawson.

Liam Kelly thought he’d levelled matters in the 83rd minute soon after entering proceedings but his close-range finish was ruled out for offside.

Pye headed wide for Stockport and, other than a Josh Benson free-kick that didn’t find the target, the Millers didn’t threaten again.

Cue some supporters making their feelings known at the final whistle.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty (Kian Spence 65), Jamal Baptiste, Zak Jules; Dan Gore; Ar'Jany Martha, Shaun McWilliams (Josh Benson 81), Joe Powell (Denzel Hall 65), Reece James; Jordan Hugill (Liam Kelly. 81), Josh Kayode (Marvin Kaleta 56). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Lenny Agbaire.

Stockport (4-1-3-2): Ben Hinchcliffe; Joseph Olowu, Brad Hills, Ethan Pye, Ben Osborn; Ollie Norwood; Corey O'Keefe (Jayden Fevrier H-T), Odin Bailey (Owen Moxon. 86), Jack Diamond (Malik Mothersille H-T, Callum Camps 86); Beno Andresson (Nathan Lowe 74), Kyle Wootton. Subs not used: Corey Addai, Callum Connolly.

Goals: Wootton 60 (Stockport)

Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire)

Attendance: 8,784 (1,574)