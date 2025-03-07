New updates on Rotherham United's band of injured players
The former is suffering from bone bruising to a knee while the latter has had an operation on a groin issue.
“The boys that have been out are still out,” Evans said this morning as he previewed tomorrow's League One trip to Wrexham.
“With Sean and Alex, we can probably say that neither are going to play in March. It's a blow for both of those lads and a blow for us.”
Thirty-one-year-old Raggett, who has managed only 11 games since his summer switch from Portsmouth because of persistent knee problems, hasn't played since the February 4 Vertu Trophy loss against Bradford City.
MacDonald, aged 34, has been a spectator since limping out of the January 28 league triumph over Cambridge United.
Liam Kelly is closing in on a comeback after a calf complaint but this weekend's trip to North Wales will come too soon for the veteran midfield man.
Rotherham hope they can add him to their squad for the home match with Exeter City on March 15.
“Liam's back on the grass,” Evans said. “He'll train today but probably, in all honesty, it'll be Monday before he comes back in for a full week's training ahead of our game on Saturday week.”
The Millers could soon be boosted by the return of young loanee Dan Gore who last month suffered a hairline fracture to a metatarsal bone only one game into his spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
The midfielder returned to parent club Manchester United for treatment and could be back in South Yorkshire in around a fortnight.
“We're just waiting on Man United to give the all-clear,” said Evans.
