Rotherham United frontman Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HITMAN Some Nombe has given Rotherham United a huge lift by overcoming an injury in time for this weekend's League One trip to Stevenage.

The striker missed training earlier this week after picking up a calf knock during his two-goal display in last Saturday's 2-1 opening-day triumph over Port Vale.

However, he was back in action today at the Millers' Roundwood base and, barring any late hitches, will be in the starting 11 at the Lamex Stadium.

“He'll be fine,” manager Matt Hamshaw said. “He's trained this morning and everything has been good. That's a big boost. He scored two goals last week and is in great form

“He's a major threat and a big player for us. We'll be happy to have him on the pitch on Saturday.”

Nombe, the club's record signing at just over £1 million, has hit the target seven times in the nine matches since Hamshaw took the hot-seat at the end of match.

His boss is tipping to beat last season's tally of 15 and also wants to see goals from his other forwards and from other areas of his team.

“We need them from all over the pitch,” he said. “I made a big point of that over the summer. The likes of Joe Powell, Liam Kelly, Dan Gore, Josh Benson, Dru Yearwood, Kian Spence when he's back from injury, they all need to chip in.

“There's also Jordan Hugill and then JJ (Josh Kayode) when he's fit. We've also got big Kion Etete now as well. We've got some firepower.”

Twenty-six-year-old Nombe, who has two seasons left on his four-year contract, is undoubtedly the main man.

“I've always been a big fan of Sam's,” his boss said. “He leads the line really well, he's physical, he's athletic, he's everything you kind of want in a striker. He's at a great age. Luckily, he belongs to us.”