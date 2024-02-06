g

The 33-year-old has endured a troubled time with the Millers since he signed as a free agent in late October during the reign of previous boss Matt Taylor.

He incurred the wrath of supporters by picking up two needless red cards in successive appearances, against Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle, and then damaged his achilles tendon around Christmas time.

The centre-half hasn't played since and new boss Leam Richardson has told the Advertiser: “He's still struggling. There are a few things going on with that.”

Ayala had to serve two bans as a result of his dismissals and his last outing came in the 3-2 loss at Plymouth on December 16.

Another centre-half, Grant Hall, who has been beset by injury issues this season, is slowly working his way towards a comeback

The former Middlesbrough man, aged 32, has spent much of the Championship season in the treatment room at the club's Roundwood training base through a combination of hamstring and hip problems.

Having signed a one-year deal in the summer, he has played just six times since and his latest absence - which, like Ayala, stretches back to the Argyle clash - is related to his hip.

He is on the mend and is back outdoors at Roundwood rather than being confined to the gym.

Bottom club Rotherham head to third-placed Leeds United on Saturday when they will be cheered on by only a skeleton following.