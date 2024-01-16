New update on Rotherham United defender Grant Hall's battle for fitness
The centre-half has played only six times this season because of hamstring and hip problems and has been sidelined for the last month by his latest hip issue.
The former Middlesbrough man, who signed a year-long contract in the summer after a loan spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium, is back working out on the grass at the club's Roundwood training complex but isn't close to donning a first-team jersey again.
“He's gone to see a specialist and is due to have another injection,” said boss Leam Richardson late last week.
The head coach didn't reveal the exact nature of the defenders’ problem, saying: “It's way above my pay grade these terminologies of injuries and injections and specialists.”
He added: “Hopefully Grant reacts well to the injection and he can progress quickly.
“He's more frustrated than anyone. He wants to be heavily involved. Fingers crossed we can accelerate that in the next few weeks.”
Richardson gave no specific time frame on a potential comeback for the 32-year-old but confirmed that a return wasn't imminent.