​GRANT Hall is undergoing a second injection as he bids to salvage the final stretch of an injury-ravaged campaign that has seen him sit out the vast majority of Rotherham United's Championship survival fight.

The centre-half has played only six times this season because of hamstring and hip problems and has been sidelined for the last month by his latest hip issue.

The former Middlesbrough man, who signed a year-long contract in the summer after a loan spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium, is back working out on the grass at the club's Roundwood training complex but isn't close to donning a first-team jersey again.

“He's gone to see a specialist and is due to have another injection,” said boss Leam Richardson late last week.

The head coach didn't reveal the exact nature of the defenders’ problem, saying: “It's way above my pay grade these terminologies of injuries and injections and specialists.”

He added: “Hopefully Grant reacts well to the injection and he can progress quickly.

“He's more frustrated than anyone. He wants to be heavily involved. Fingers crossed we can accelerate that in the next few weeks.”