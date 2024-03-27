g

The midfielder used one of his social-media accounts to announce that he wouldn't be available for the eight-game Championship run-in because of a pelvic problem he has been managing for several months.

However, Richardson revealed that two specialist have reached contrasting conclusions and the club aren't ruling out the 25-year-old for the rest of the campaign just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That's still an ongoing issue,” the head coach said. “We've had a second opinion and it doesn't seem as definite as we first thought. We'll manage it day by day, week by week.

Rotherham United midfielder Christ Tiehi. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I won't commit to him being out for the season. Two specialists have had differences of opinion. We'll continue to go down that road and get the best outcome.”

Tiehi had originally posted on Instagram: “Unfortunately, my season has ended due to injury but I will come back stronger.”

The summer signing's absence is a blow to the relegation-bound Millers as they play for pride during the closing stages of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's represented himself very well, he's stuck to the task,” Richardson said. “He's always been available to train and to play.”

Tiehi won't feature in the Easter programme at Preston North End on Good Friday or at home to Millwall on Monday and neither will striker Jordan Hugill who has a knee issue.