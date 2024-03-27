New twist over 'season-ending' injury for Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi
The midfielder used one of his social-media accounts to announce that he wouldn't be available for the eight-game Championship run-in because of a pelvic problem he has been managing for several months.
However, Richardson revealed that two specialist have reached contrasting conclusions and the club aren't ruling out the 25-year-old for the rest of the campaign just yet.
“That's still an ongoing issue,” the head coach said. “We've had a second opinion and it doesn't seem as definite as we first thought. We'll manage it day by day, week by week.
“I won't commit to him being out for the season. Two specialists have had differences of opinion. We'll continue to go down that road and get the best outcome.”
Tiehi had originally posted on Instagram: “Unfortunately, my season has ended due to injury but I will come back stronger.”
The summer signing's absence is a blow to the relegation-bound Millers as they play for pride during the closing stages of the campaign.
“He's represented himself very well, he's stuck to the task,” Richardson said. “He's always been available to train and to play.”
Tiehi won't feature in the Easter programme at Preston North End on Good Friday or at home to Millwall on Monday and neither will striker Jordan Hugill who has a knee issue.
“He's been to see specialists to see what the best form of recuperation is,” Richardson said. “It's something we're managing on a daily basis.”