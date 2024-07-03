Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United hope to have their 11th summer arrival in place before they head north of the border next week for a pre-season training camp.

If negotiations drag on beyond Tuesday's departure date, a player could possibly sign and then link up with the Millers at their base at St Andrews on Scotland's east coast.

“We're still working really hard to add to the group and hopefully we will do so before we go to ‘God's Country’,” said boss Steve Evans who was born and raised in Glasgow.

“If we don't, it might be that they sign while we're there and we fly them up to join us.”

Rotherham will spend a week away and have a Saturday July 13 match arranged against Scottish League One side Cove Rangers at their St Andrews complex.

They are also in talks with Celtic over a private midweek game.

The Millers' location in a resort famously known as ‘the home of golf’ has been carefully selected and is one of the best in Britain.

“The facilities and the pitches up there attract a wealth of Premier League and European clubs,” Evans said. “Barcelona and Dortmund have been there, Celtic and Rangers are there regularly. We're very privileged to be going to such a fantastic facility.”