RUFC v Sheff 02.03.2024

Youngster Revan has impressed during his season-long stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium - his first year in senior football - and is due to return to parent team Aston Villa next month.

Richardson was hoping the prospect of the 20-year-old being a first-team regular again would be enough to clinch the deal despite the Millers' relegation from the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Steve Evans, who was named new boss yesterday, will have the same high opinion of the versatile prospect who has played this term at left-back, as a left-sided centre-half and on both flanks as a wing-back.

Rotherham United loanee Seb Revan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Richardson told the Advertiser: “It's been a good loan for Seb because he's been playing, because he's been able to make mistakes on the job and learn from them.

“It's not so long ago that he was stepping out at Fulham (in the FA Cup) and making a real error that led to a goal. But he's learned from that. He's grown as a player and as a person.

“If I was advising him, I'd probably advise him to stay at a club like ours, play another 46/50 games, and have a campaign where you're hopefully going for promotion.

“I've enjoyed working with him. Firstly, because he's an outstanding person. I've really enjoyed his attitude. He's a pleasure to coach and a real credit to himself and Aston Villa.”

Richardson was relieved of his duties following a run of 18 defeats in 24 matches since his December arrival.