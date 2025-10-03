Rotherham United's Josh Benson receives treatment before leaving the field against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are waiting to discover the extent of the injury suffered by Josh Benson in the 2-2 draw with League One leaders Bradford City last night.

The midfielder limped out of proceedings at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the 66th minute after giving a strong performance in an attacking role.

Any time spent on the sidelines for the summer signing would be a blow for the Millers as he has looked dangerous in his last two outings following his recovery from an ankle issue picked up early in the season.

“He got a tackle on it,” said manager Matt Hamshaw after goals from Denzel Hall and Martin Sherif had lifted his team two places in the table to 21st spot. “It looked quite a bad one, We'll assess his foot and see how it is.”

Rotherham will be frustrated by the latest setback as they had been trying to get Benson off the field just before the incident.

The 25-year-old made one last run with the ball while the Millers were waiting for play to stop and that's when misfortune struck.

The former Burnley and Barnsley man has had a chequered fitness record throughout his career but no-one doubts how talented he is.

He played a part in Hall's opener and added significantly to the home side's attacking spark before the table-topping visitors hit back from 2-0 down to earn a point.

“I think he's just different to what we have as a midfielder at Rotherham,” Hamshaw said. “He's good on the ball, he's got good quality, he's got an eye for a pass. I thought that he and Ar'Jany (Martha) complemented each other really well in those pockets.”

Meanwhile, young attacker Ciaran McGuckin is expected to head out on loan to a National League side.