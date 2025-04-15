New Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw's plan over Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys
The pair, who are coming to the end of their contracts, would, in all likelihood, have been looking to move on had previous boss Steve Evans remained at the helm.
However, the long-term appointment of Hamshaw offers hope that they may decide to extend their stays at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Chief operating officer Paul Douglas, who sat alongside the new man at a press conference this afternoon, confirmed that offers will be put in front of the players, both of whom can play in midfield or in central defence.
After signing a three-year deal, Hamshaw told the Advertiser: "I've sat down with the chairman and Paul and we've discussed contracts.
"Haks and Cam have done very well this season. We want to try to keep our best players. We'll be doing our damnedest to try to keep them.
"Any manager or coach here would want to work with those two next season. It will come down to the players, their representatives and me trying to convince them to stay. Conversations will certainly take place with them."
Both Odoffin and Humphreys worked with him when he was a coach at New York during Paul Warne’s managerial tenure.
He sounded a note of caution, acknowledging the possibility that deals may fail to materialise if either player has already set their heart on a new challenge elsewhere.
"Other teams might come in and the players might want a change of scenery," he said. "It isn't always down to the club's offer. If we lose out it's not 'Wow, it's the end of the world', it's 'Wow, who's next?'"
Hamshaw was initially made boss only until the end of this season but his first four matches produced three wins and a massive lift in the mood around the club, prompting Rotherham to offer him the job full-time.
They first turned to him just over two weeks ago when Evans paid the price for an ailing League One campaign.
"The reaction from the fans and the players has been brilliant," said the Rawmarsh-raised 43-year-old who is a lifelong Millers supporter. I'm seeing people smile again. People are passionate about the club and so they should be.
"The decision has been made quickly. The chairman and board of directors have been really decisive, which is really pleasing for me. They've made me feel wanted, they've made me feel valued.
"I'm well aware that I'm going to be judged by what happens on the pitch. There's a number of things I can't wait to get my teeth into."
