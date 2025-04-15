Rotherham United player Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw will make new-deal talks with Rotherham United duo Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys one of his main priorities after today becoming the club's permanent manager.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, who are coming to the end of their contracts, would, in all likelihood, have been looking to move on had previous boss Steve Evans remained at the helm.

However, the long-term appointment of Hamshaw offers hope that they may decide to extend their stays at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief operating officer Paul Douglas, who sat alongside the new man at a press conference this afternoon, confirmed that offers will be put in front of the players, both of whom can play in midfield or in central defence.

Rotherham United player Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

After signing a three-year deal, Hamshaw told the Advertiser: "I've sat down with the chairman and Paul and we've discussed contracts.

"Haks and Cam have done very well this season. We want to try to keep our best players. We'll be doing our damnedest to try to keep them.

"Any manager or coach here would want to work with those two next season. It will come down to the players, their representatives and me trying to convince them to stay. Conversations will certainly take place with them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Odoffin and Humphreys worked with him when he was a coach at New York during Paul Warne’s managerial tenure.

Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

He sounded a note of caution, acknowledging the possibility that deals may fail to materialise if either player has already set their heart on a new challenge elsewhere.

"Other teams might come in and the players might want a change of scenery," he said. "It isn't always down to the club's offer. If we lose out it's not 'Wow, it's the end of the world', it's 'Wow, who's next?'"

Hamshaw was initially made boss only until the end of this season but his first four matches produced three wins and a massive lift in the mood around the club, prompting Rotherham to offer him the job full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They first turned to him just over two weeks ago when Evans paid the price for an ailing League One campaign.

"The reaction from the fans and the players has been brilliant," said the Rawmarsh-raised 43-year-old who is a lifelong Millers supporter. I'm seeing people smile again. People are passionate about the club and so they should be.

"The decision has been made quickly. The chairman and board of directors have been really decisive, which is really pleasing for me. They've made me feel wanted, they've made me feel valued.

"I'm well aware that I'm going to be judged by what happens on the pitch. There's a number of things I can't wait to get my teeth into."