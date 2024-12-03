Rotherham United attacker Ciaran McGuckin in action against Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

YOUNGSTER Ciaran McGuckin is set to head out on loan again in the new year once Rotherham United have completed their business in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old striker was recalled from a temporary stint at Yeovil Town last month when two of the Millers' frontline were in the treatment room.

He has since made two League One appearances but his game-time would be restricted if he remained at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“A couple of younger players might go back out on loan when the squad is fully up to date,” manager Steve Evans said. “A perfect example is young Ciaran.”

McGuckin had impressed in the National League with Yeovil, scoring three times in six games, before injuries to Jonson Clarke-Harris and Esapa Osong saw Evans summon him to South Yorkshire.

If he departs for a second time, the Republic of Ireland youth international, who has come through Rotherham's youth ranks, won't be heading back to Huish Park.

EFL rules stipulate that because he played for the Millers after his recall he can't now return to his previous loan side.

The attacker, who started for the Millers against Barnsley and came on as a substitute against Crawley Town, would be free to join any other club.

His contract at New York is due to expire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Rotherham will have a blank Saturday on Saturday January 11 as scheduled opponents Wycombe Wanderers will be on FA Cup duty.

A new date for the home clash has yet to be announced.

The Millers went out in round one against Cheltenham Town but wins over York City and Wealdstone have given the Chairboys a third-round home tie with Portsmouth.