IT'S taken Shaun McWilliams less than a month to go from fringe player to one of the first names on Rotherham United's team sheet.

The midfielder began the season on the bench and remained there for the first three weeks of the new League One campaign.

But he took his chance when it came and hasn't looked back since a man-of-the-match display in the 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic on August 23.

McWilliams came on at half-time, scored a goal and did more than anyone to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-2 draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I like Shauny,” said Matt Hamshaw, the manager who has been won over by the former Northampton Town man's impact. “He gives us ‘legs’ and energy – and he can play a bit as well.”

The player didn't sulk when he found himself out of the side, he just quietly continued to work hard in training while he hoped for a call-up to the starting 11

“That's just how I go about things,” he said. “If I'm not involved, it's not going to change my approach. When I do get the opportunity, I give it my all. I've got a bit of grit and I'll give everything for the cause.

“Hopefully I can continue to perform at a level where I keep getting selected. I've scored one goal and I've had a couple of shots.”

McWilliams, who has just turned 27, was signed last summer by previous boss Steve Evans. He caught the eye in his first season when he was fit but injury restricted him to 31 appearances.

This term, he has started every game, except for a low-key Vertu Trophy match, since his exploits against Wigan, demonstrating his value as a box-to-box operator who can make a contribution with and without the ball in both halves.

“My role in the team is to get the boys on the front foot, then nick a goal here and there and see if I can get a few assists as well,” he said.

He was speaking after the 1-0 home win over Exeter City last Saturday and added: “The result we've had today gives us more confidence and we should kick on from here.”

How far the Millers can ‘kick on’ remains to be seen, but McWilliams is excited about what a young, developing team might be capable of once a crowded treatment room has cleared.

“Injuries are part and parcel of football,” he said. “If you look at the number we have had out of the dressing room, it's quite high.

“It's going to be massive for us, getting the missing boys back. There will be more bodies and people will be playing for the shirts. With the extra competition, positions are up for grabs.”

Seventeenth-placed Rotherham have yet to taste defeat on their own patch since Hamshaw's appointment but haven't picked up a point in their three away league matches so far this season.

McWilliams is seeking a positive result at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow, knowing that better things on the road are necessary if the Millers are to significantly climb the table.

“You can't throw the season away this early, but you can make it an uphill task," he said. "I've seen teams lower than us in the league turn it around and end up in the play-offs.

“Our aim is to finish as high as we can and there's no reason why we can't be up there.”