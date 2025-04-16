New job for ex Rotherham United boss Paul Warne
The man who led the Millers to three League One promotions and Papa Johns Trophy silverware during his six-year reign at AESSEAL New York Stadium between 2016 and 2022 had been out of work since being sacked by Championship Derby County in early February.
The Dons announced his appointment last night and his first game in charge will be Good Friday's League Two home clash with Newport County.
Several sides from higher divisions were interested in the 51-year-old's services but he has decided on taking on the challenge of reviving the former second-tier club's ailing fortunes.
MK chairman Fahad Al Ghanim said: “Paul is a phenomenal football manager and I’m absolutely delighted he’ll be joining us - he was our number-one choice.”
Warne has taken charge along with the man who was his number two at New York, Richie Barker.
He said: “I’m over the moon to be joining MK Dons with Richie at such a pivotal moment in the club’s history. The potential of the team under the ownership of Fahad and the board is truly limitless.
"I’m extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to manage the side over the coming years. This is an amazing project, and we’re so excited to drive it forward.
“I can’t wait to get on the grass, we have some talented players in the squad.”
The Dons are in 19th place and parted company with previous boss Scott Lindsey last month.
Warne guided Derby to promotion to the Championship last season but lost his job when the Rams slipped into relegation trouble this term.
