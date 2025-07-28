Rotherham United youngster Ben Hatton. Picture: Jim Brailsford

YOUNG attacker Ben Hatton has been hit by a second serious injury just as he was eyeing a comeback for Rotherham United.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old academy product was last week due to play for the first time since he tore his hamstring during a non-league loan spell with Warrington Town last April.

However, he has damaged the same muscle again and is facing several more months on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Matt Hamshaw said he was “devastated” for the teenager who signed a new one-year contract this summer.

“He's had a big setback,” the boss told the Advertiser after Saturday's pre-season friendly at Accrington Town. “It's not looking good. We're having the scans et cetera, but it looks like he's injured the same hamstring that he did before.”

Hatton, who had been pencilled in for a run-out with the youth team at Aston Villa last Friday suffered his latest blow at the club's Roundwood base.

“He did it in a warm-up - nothing to do with the training ground as some people will say,” Hamshaw said. “It's just one of those things. I'm devastated for the kid, really, because he's had a long path back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager has extra empathy for the youngster, having suffered similarly himself during his own playing days when he was a top prospect with Sheffield Wednesday.

“It happened to me,” he said. “I did my cruciate knee ligament and then did it again on my first day back training.”

Hatton made three substitute appearances for the Millers during the 2023/24 Championship relegation campaign and added four Vertu Trophy outings and an FA Cup tie to his CV last term.

The player had come through all his medical checks after his previous injury and had been back in full training

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's no rhyme or reason to it,” Hamshaw said. “He'd done his strength work and his testing was all good, but now he's broken down.”

Rotherham kick off their League One campaign this weekend against Port Vale and are seeking to add a striker and a left wing-back to their squad before the clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

As well as Hatton, two other forwards – Josh Kayode and Ciaran McGuckin – are in the treatment room, leaving Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill as the only two fit frontmen.