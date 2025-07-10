Hakeem Odoffin in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will come up against Hakeem Odoffin next season following the Millers old boy's move to League One rivals Luton Town.

The 27-year-old, who can play at centre-half and in midfield, had been a free agent after turning down the offer of a new contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He is now with his new teammates on a pre-season tour in Slovenia.

Luton manager Matt Bloomfield, who previously occupied the Wycombe Wanderers hot-seat, revealed that the former Hamilton Academical man had long been on his radar.

“Hakeem is a real leader and someone I’ve been aware of for a number of years,” he said. “I know the club had been following him closely as well.

“He knows the level, knows how to win at the level and he can play in a variety of positions in defence and midfield, which absolutely helps.

“He is someone who we feel can have the personality and character to have a real impact for us.”

The player is due to line up against his former club at Kenilworth Road on November 15 and then run out at New York in the return fixture on March 28

Odoffin, who made 140 appearances and scored 16 goals during his four-year spell in S60, captained Rotherham a number of times last season and was voted the club's and supporters’ Player of the Year.

His switch to the Hatters takes him closer to his family in London where he grew up.

“He’s been away from home for a number of years,” Bloomfield said. “When I met him a week or two ago, he’d been home to see his mum and he had a big smile on his face.

“It's nice when it seems to fit at the right stage of his life and his career. He was ready for a new challenge and we are really pleased to get him.”

Odoffin spent two of his four years with the Millers in the Championship and will be seeking to get back there with Luton who are targeting third-tier promotion following their relegation last term.