Sean Raggett in action for Rotherham United at Exeter City last Saturday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SEAN Raggett has been added to to the list of fitness concerns as Rotherham United gear up for the first home clash of their League One campaign.

The centre-half, a key man in Steve Evans’ backline, suffered an injury in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Crewe Alexandra and is being assessed at the Millers' Roundwood training complex.

He will be the subject of tests along with right-back Joe Rafferty and attacker Joe Hungbo who both picked up issues in the opening-day trip to Exeter City last weekend.

“Sean has a little twist on his knee,” manager Evans revealed.

The hope is that all three will be given the all-clear for training tomorrow and that they will be available when former Rotherham boss Matt Taylor brings his Bristol Rovers side to AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

“We will see if they can rejoin the group to train at 100 per cent,” said Evans this morning.

“We've never been a management team that says a player does a light training session and is then fit to play because we don't play that way.

“If we go without them, we've got good players who can come in. That's why we have a squad.”

Rafferty experienced groin discomfort at Exeter while Hungbo took a knock to his ankle Both sat out the Crewe tie.

Centre-back Zak Jules was due to train today after missing out last weekend because of illness and a minor injury.