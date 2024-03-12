g

The Millers had concerns that the veteran defender had cracked the tibia or fibula bone in his lower leg and was facing a lengthy lay-off when he limped out of the South Yorkshire showdown with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

However, a scan has eased their worries, with boss Leam Richardson revealing: “It's better than we thought.

“It's ankle ligaments. Fingers crossed, it will be weeks and, knowing Lee, it will be quite quick in weeks.”

Rotherham United right-back Lee Peltier. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham, who are at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, have crashed to successive 5-0 away defeats in the absence of the 37-year-old to leave them further marooned at the bottom of the Championship

“We need Lee back as soon as possible,” Richardson said. “Our big players, our big characters, or leaders, are important in this moment, as we saw at Coventry City and Norwich City.”

Peltier has been restricted to 20 appearances this term by various ailments and is considering calling time on his illustrious near-600-game career at the end of the season.

Centre-half duo Tyler Blackett and Grant Hall, who are coming back from long-term hamstring and hip issues respectively, are closing in on returns but remain unavailable for selection.

“They're training on the grass and have been for a few days now,” said Richardson. “We've missed them as players and personalities.

Blackett hasn't played since September surgery while the last of Hall's six games this season came in December.