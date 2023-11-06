JAMIE Lindsay remains on course to put his four-month injury ordeal behind him and finally pull on a Rotherham United first-team shirt again tomorrow night.

Rotherham United midfield man Jamie Lindsay. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The midfielder, who has been out since early July with achilles trouble, came through training today and should be in the squad to face Ipswich Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The plan is for him to be on the bench and maybe come on in the latter stages of the Championship clash that pits the 22nd-placed Millers against the second-placed Tractor Boys.

Manager Matt Taylor appreciates how much the return of the Scot will be welcomed by supporters who love his combative nature, work ethic and goal threat.

"I think he'll be available," the boss told the Advertiser at this afternoon's pre-match press conference. It will be a boost for the personality of the team to get him involved. It will be a boost for the fans as well because we know how well he is thought of.

"He might play some part but it won't be for a long period of time. I don't expect him to be on the pitch until late on. He should be available to finish the game.

"He's still getting there. If we can keep him safe for the next couple of games then he has a two-week window (the international break) for more training time and possibly a reserve game.

"We are conscious he hasn't been on the pitch since Elche (a friendly during the Spanish training camp) back in pre-season."Defender Lee Peltier, who missed Saturday's draw against Queens Park Rangers because of a hamstring issue, also trained today but isn't certain to make the Ipswich clash.

"He's not hit certain 'metrics', certain areas of speed, that he needs to hit," Taylor said. "We'll make a decision on him tomorrow."

Winger Fred Onyedinma played against QPR despite having been ill during the build-up to the match but, happily, is now on the mend.

"I'm pleased he got through the game," Taylor said. "His energy levels weren't what they might have been. He seems to have recovered pretty well. He's feeling better every day."

Centre-half Grant Hall (hip) hasn't been entirely ruled out of tomorrow's fixture although his manager expects him to miss out.

For once, Rotherham picked up no fresh injuries at the weekend. "That's the first time in a long time the group got through a game," Taylor said.