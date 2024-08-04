Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Rathbone. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are in talks with Ollie Rathbone and Hakeem Odoffin over new deals for the midfield pair, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have entered the final year of their deals after the Millers activated 12-month extensions and the club are keen to keep them at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

There remains, however, a prospect that either could be sold if agreements can't be reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans expects to know more tomorrow when he meets with director of football recruitment Rob Scott who is conducting the negotiations.

Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Rathbone. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Rob is speaking to both players," the boss told the Advertiser after yesterday's 0-0 draw with Doncaster Rovers in the final friendly before next weekend's League One opening day.

“Where that goes, I'll get a follow-up on Monday from Rob. I don't get involved in what people earn here. That's for Rob, (chief operating officer) Paul Douglas and the board.

“Of course, I'd like both of them to sign new deals. I love both of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'll get real feedback from Rob when we sit in our recruitment, management and staff meeting.”

Rotherham United midfield man Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Such get-togethers involving key people have started since Evans took the hot-seat in April, with the boss keen to canvass opinions over contracts and recruitment.

“That is something I have introduced,” he said. “Everyone has an open book, everyone has a say, it's no longer one man who makes a decision.”

Rathbone arrived from Rochdale three seasons ago and Odoffin signed from Hamilton Academical at the same time. Rotherham paid fees in each case and the players have since won League One promotion and helped in a Championship survival campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans said at the start of pre-season he would see how the duo reacted to the squad rebuild before any contract discussions began.

Both players have enhanced their value with their form during their spells at New York and, if deals can't be struck now, the Millers may decide to cash in on them rather than then let their contracts run down until they become free agents.

“We have to be realistic as a club,” Evans said. “If the club goes to its maximum and the players get to where they need to be and it doesn't match, do you keep a player inside the club and run an asset down?

“That's not what you should ever do. That's only my opinion. It lies, of course, with our chairman and board to make the financial decisions. I don't make those.”