Rotherham United attacker Josh Kayode. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FORGOTTEN man Josh Kayode has been issued a 14-match challenge to prove he is worth a new contract at Rotherham United.

The striker has endured two-and-a-half seasons of injury misery and has spent most of his time away from AESSEAL New York Stadium during loan spells at three different clubs.

But he is now back with the League One Millers and manager Steve Evans has called him into his office at Roundwood and told him that a fresh deal could be put on the table if he impresses enough in the remaining fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign.

The boss is an admirer and tried to sign the 24-year-old for Stevenage when he was in the hot-seat at the Lamex Stadium prior to his return for a second stint in charge of Rotherham.

“When he comes in and talks to you, you get a real sense that he wants to make it happen here,” Evans said

“He's been in my office and I said to him: ‘You've got until the end of the season to determine whether you've got a future at New York Stadium.’”

Kayode, whose present contract expires in the summer, joined the Millers' youth ranks as a teenager and was a highly-rated prospect when he turned pro.

However, his progress stalled and he failed to establish himself in the first-team frame under Paul Warne, Matt Taylor and Leam Richardson as injuries began to take hold.

Since the summer of 2022, he has been out on loans at MK Dons, Carlisle United and Shrewsbury but has made a combined total of only 20 appearances because of knee, shoulder and calf issues.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international returned to New York from Shrewsbury in the January transfer window and has made the last two Millers squads, coming off the bench at Reading and at home to Barnsley.

“We've tried to give ‘JJ’ a little bit of love,” Evans said. “I don't think he's had enough of that in the last few years. Everyone deserves a little bit of love, a little bit of care, don't they? I really like him as a kid. That's important.”

Kayode, who has played 39 times for the Millers since 2017, came back to South Yorkshire last month nursing a thigh complaint that prevented him going out on yet another loan.

Evans is now hoping to use that to the Millers' advantage as he hands the player a final chance.

“JJ has trained really well, hence why he quickly made the bench,” the manager said.

“He's a big, strong boy and he has an opportunity in the next 14 games to make an impact.”

Meanwhile, another Rotherham attacker, Ciaran McGuckin, is still waiting for the first goal of his second loan spell at Yeovil Town.

The 21-year-old hit the target three times in seven outings for the National League outfit earlier in the season before being recalled.

However, since heading back to Huish Park last month, he has drawn a blank in six starts and two substitute appearances.

Like Kayode, the Northern Ireland youth international’s Millers deal ends at the close of the season.