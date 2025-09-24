Dan Gore in action for Rotherham United against Stockport County last weekend. Picture: Jim Brailsford

DAN Gore is on a mission to play as many games as he can while he's a Rotherham United player.

But, right now, the loan prospect doesn't mind too much if there's no midweek fixture.

The 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder has just become a dad and blank Tuesday evenings mean he gets to snatch a little more time with daughter Nellie.

“I miss my girlfriend and I miss our little girl a lot,” he said. “It's just nice to see them sometimes. I'm not the type to go out, I like to be at home with them.”

Gore is living in rented accommodation in Sheffield while he spends the season with the Millers and his loved ones are based in the Manchester region.

He heads back after Saturday matches to spend Sundays with them and, when the fixture schedule allows it, repeats the journey following Tuesday training so that he can make the most of his Wednesday day off.

“Yeah, it is difficult,” he conceded about the amount of time away from the bosom of his family. “But, at the end of the day, football is my job and I've got to do what I've got to do.”

The former England youth international has appeared briefly in the Premier League for the Red Devils but it's with Rotherham that he's taking his first sustained steps in the senior ranks.

The Millers are spoilt for choice in midfield but Gore has been a regular first-team pick for boss Matt Hamshaw and a tweak to his position earlier this month has coincided with his best form of the campaign so far.

“I think I play better in that deeper role,” he said. “It's where I play for Man United. I feel a lot more comfortable there, although I can still play higher, as an ‘8’ or a ‘10’, if necessary. I've enjoyed the last few games.

“There are some decent players here and that's good. You need competition. It keeps everyone fighting for their places.”

The Old Trafford association makes him a marked man at League One level but he's taking it in his stride as he builds up his experience in the men's game.

In his last two outings, he has been Rotherham's man of the match and there were times last Saturday when opponents Stockport County simply couldn't handle his nimble running and passing.

“All I want to do is play in as many games as possible and let everyone see what I can do,” he said. “It's just down to you – if you want to express yourself, you can. It's a difficult division and some games are scrappy. You've just got to find moments where you can show your talent.

“I try not to worry about the ‘Man United’ tag and just focus on myself and being the best player that I can be.”

He also wants to be the best dad he can be. He's close to his own father – who is a regular spectator at Millers matches – and appreciates the tough love his old man sometimes shows him.

“Oh my god, no-one's more honest with me than my dad!” he grinned. “I could have the best game ever but if I don't shoot he'll shout and go mad at me!

“I do disagree with him at times, but I respect him a lot, so I just listen to him and take it on board.”

Gore had an injury-hit loan spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium last season, signing in January under previous boss Steve Evans, playing only once and then finding his fitness in time to play under Matt Hamshaw in the final two matches.

The new manager liked what he saw of the player and vice versa, leading to the latter's return in July.

“I think, definitely, the gaffer,” Gore said when asked why he's chosen the Millers over a number of other suitors. “We stayed in touch over the summer.

“It's just about how positive he is and the direction he knows the team can go in. That drew me into wanting to come back. Also, I knew some of the boys so I didn't have to integrate myself into the squad again.”

The youngster, who turns 21 on Friday, is set for his 11th appearance this term when Rotherham head to Mansfield Town seeking to put their first points on enemy turf on the board

Victory was in their sights at AFC Wimbledon during their last game on their travels before the familiar tale of a second-half drop-off cost them a result.

“Away, we've not been up to the level we know we can perform at,“ Gore said. “We're working on it on the training ground day in, day out, so hopefully we can improve on that.

“I think that when the tide turns and the home crowd get behind their team we can sometimes let it get to us and we don't carry on doing the things that we've been doing.”

Rotherham slipped into the drop zone last weekend but the loanee reckons that it's a temporary blip caused by the injury list and that he and his teammates should be looking up rather than down.

“We're in September, it's a long season,” he said. “We can still finish high. That's what we've got to aim for.”

Meanwhile, last night saw him over Manchester way and getting stuck into his paternal chores. “When I go back, I do my bit,” he smiled.

No longer is he playing just for himself and his team, he's also doing it for Nellie.

“I think it gives you a boost,” he said. “When I think of her, it gives me added motivation to do well.”